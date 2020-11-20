Former Sheriff Terry Stoffel can now add county commissioner to his list of elected office positions after he won his election unopposed this year.
In a recent interview with the Herald-Press, Stoffel said he’s going to come out of the gate strong and that he will always be willing to help the Huntington County community.
“I’m going to do the best job that I possibly can. I’m looking forward to this adventure,” Stoffel said.
Stoffel ran unopposed and won the open 2nd District Huntington County Commissioner seat. For more than 20 years, Stoffel has worked in Huntington County's law enforcement community, including eight years as Huntington's police chief.
While Stoffel has always worked closely with the community, he said his focus will be less about laws and more about working towards what the local residents want now that he's working in a legislative position.
“I held up the laws of the state and jurisdiction. I’m not really going to be upholding any laws so to speak, but the job itself is the same. You’re working for the people. You want to know what the people want such as how you can settle tax dollars as well as what you can do to streamline government. It’s about doing more, not less,” Stoffel said.
As a police officer, he said he understood the community well when working with city and county officials. Stoffel said he would like to see the county work closely with one another to resolve any issues within the community.
“What I really want to bring to the table is I really want to see the city and the county get all on the same page. I know there’s some problems in the way of getting things done with personalities. I want to tear that down. I’m in contact with some of our community leaders that are invested in our community. I think we’ll get the city and the county together and maybe it’s the first time it’s been down like that to work together. I’m talking about the council, commissioners, the board of works and just everybody working together,” Stoffel said.
As for future projects, Stoffel would like to see the new jail’s construction be completed. Stoffel believes the county is moving in the right direction by working with the veteran and drug courts. He also believes mental health is a rampant issue in Indiana that needs to be focused on.
“I really think we need to address mental health issues especially in these downturn times of COVID-19. It has really sparked anxiety and depression and has caused people to not be so successful in their personal lives. Obviously, COVID-19 has impacted small businesses and stuff like that. We just want to see what we could do as commissioners and council to get help for some of those people to rebound and put their best foot forward and stay afloat,” Stoffel said.
As far as the local election was concerned, Stoffel said that he was happy about the voting turnout in Huntington County. Though some people may have been scared to go out and vote during the COVID-19 pandemic, community members did their best to encourage local residents to vote and have their voice be heard.
“I think it’s extremely important to vote. What goes along with casting that vote is most people before they do that, they really do educate themselves on what the most pressing issues are, and the pros and cons of the candidates that they’re voting for or voting against. Some people don’t vote for a candidate. They vote against another one because they absolutely don’t like that candidate, and they’re willing to take those chances with someone else. I really think it’s important the citizens get out and educate themselves,” Stoffel said.
In order to improve the community and make residents happy, Stoffel promises to give back what he had received while working for the city police department.
“It’ll be an interesting adventure. I still have a lot of energy and the citizens in Huntington have been invested in me in the city police department for 20 years as a police chief. I was elected as sheriff twice and I feel the citizens have invested a lot in me. I just didn’t want to fall off the Earth and retire with the knowledge I have. I have a lot of it to get out. I think that’s important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.