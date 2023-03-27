Steven W. Mahoney 69 of Marion died Saturday March 25, 2023 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie after a brief illness.
Steve was a quiet man but loved his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren, he was an avid Purdue and Braves fan, he enjoyed woodworking and his horses. He retired from Thomson (RCA) Electronics after 32 years of service. After retiring he went to barber school and was the owner of Mahoney’s Barber Shop in Hartford City and was a custodian at Park Elementary School in Fairmount. He was graduate of Madison-Grant High School class of 1971 and he attended Hillside Wesleyan Church, Marion.
Steve was born Aug. 7, 1953 at Marion, Indiana to the late Galen W. and Betty Ann (Harshman) Mahoney. He married Sheryl (Poe) September 3, 1995 at Gatlinburg, TN, she survives.
Also surviving are his children, Christy (Julie) Mahoney, Anna (Brian) Richards, and Chris (Annette) Woody. Sister; Gail Ann (Billy) Williams, grandchildren, Mason and Lucas Richards, Shelby and Jessie Woody. Niece; Niki and Steven Hubbard and their children Kinzie, Olivia, and James. His fur babies, Aspen and Ivy.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Michael Mahoney, grandparents, aunts and uncles and his mother and father in law, Ruth and Shike Poe.
Services for Steve will be Saturday April 1, 2023 at the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main St., Fairmount, IN. The family will receive friends from 12-2 PM with the funeral service at 2:00 PM with Pastor Randy Murphy officiating. Internment will be at Park Cemetery, Fairmount, IN. At the family’s request casual attire when visiting the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions are to the Madison-Grant Youth League in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences and memories may be made at www.armeshuntfuneral home.com
