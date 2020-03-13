Steven C. Allen, 69 of Huntington passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home.
Steve was born on February 24, 1951 in Wells County, the son of George and Alice (Simon) Allen.
Gathering of family and friends on Friday, Mar. 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with a memorial service following at 1 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, Indiana.
Memorial donations can be made out to Parkview Foundation in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, Indiana 46750.
Online guest book: www.myersfuneralhomes.com.
