Stephen "Steve" Noah Daggett, 56, of Marion, went to be with the Lord at 9:00 am on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in his home. He was born at Millington Naval Air Station in Tennessee on Sunday, September 4, 1966, to Stephen F. Daggett and Rinella F. Sharrock.
The family will have a celebration of Steve's life at 7:00 pm on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Moose Lodge 1977, 191 N. Middle School Rd., Winchester, IN 47394.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
