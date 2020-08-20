Do you, like most Americans, value your personal space?
Perhaps my early yen for space resulted from my upbringing in a large family stuffed into small houses. If a genie had offered me three wishes, I would have wished my younger sister would disappear. Then my second brother. Then my baby brother.
But the genie never knocked on our door, and rubbing the living room lamps did no good. So I spent my childhood competing for the bathroom, the best car window, phone privacy, and a quiet place to read a favorite book – actually, a quiet place, period.
Recently, our pastor unintentionally reminded me afresh of those futile cravings. Using the illustration of duct tape and a room, he illustrated how we compartmentalize our lives attempting to bar God from areas we want to control.
My husband’s righteous elbow jabbed my side.
He knew I had done exactly that – though I used The String, not duct tape. One major difference, though: as an 8-year-old, I wanted to live close to God. I didn’t want to live close to my sister.
Unfortunately, we shared a bedroom.
In my eyes, Jean committed unforgivable crimes. A pack rat, she filled our shelves and drawers with wads of messy painted and crayon drawings. She never, ever made our double bed. Her kitten never messed on her pillow. Only mine.
I decided to claim my personal space.
I stretched that almighty String down the middle of our bed, then from wall to wall.
“You and Kitty stay on your side of the String,” I decreed, “and I’ll stay on mine. If we touch each other’s side, we have to pay fifty cents.”
She stared. “But you have the door.”
“And you’re standing in it.” I held out my hand. “Fifty cents, please.”
Our parents not only spoiled my privacy plan, they showed absolutely no respect for budding capitalism. How could they destroy such a profitable enterprise?
I had no idea unwanted togetherness someday would prepare me for sharing dormitory rooms with aliens, sharing space with 30,000 other college students packed into a few square miles.
Later – after leaving the college scene – I heard that one introvert dragged an appliance box to her dorm and wallpapered its inside. Whenever too much togetherness made her crazy, she retreated into The Box.
By that time, a similar Box would have done me no good. First, I possess no talent for do-it-yourself projects. I probably still would be stuck to the wallpaper like a bug to flypaper. Second, my three small children – two probably fragrant with needed diaper changes – would have crawled into the Box with me.
Like my parents, Hubby and I had stuffed our growing family into a tiny house. When I began consuming bags of Oreos dipped in peanut butter, he realized something my parents did not get: I really, truly needed more space.
Terribly North American. In some countries, whole families could have lived in our little home’s closet space.
But I was and am a North American. “I’ll live in a barn, if necessary,” I told him. “But it must be a big barn.”
Fortunately, we moved to a larger house. Without a genie’s help, my Oreo-snarfing behavior – rather than my children – disappeared. Of course, no matter how large the house, a parent never possesses sufficient personal space. Amid slumber birthday parties, snow days, laser-tag battles, and prom pictures, I did not realize that someday, my personal space would expand beyond belief.
Not that I own it all now. After all, Hubby retired a year ago. Enough said.
However, the pandemic has provided more personal space for me and for many other North Americans than we ever dreamed of.
The pastor’s duct-tape message that recalled the String episode was preached to a masked congregation seated six feet apart.
Now, not only does my sister live in Georgia, but because her high-risk husband is vulnerable to Covid-19, we cannot visit. For how long? We do not know.
One thing for sure: when she does come, there will be no Strings or Boxes at my house.
Unless she tries to move in.
