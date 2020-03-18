HUNTINGTON — As small businesses deal with closures and uncertainty amid measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, state officials are measuring the impact in hopes of securing federal assistance.
Huntington County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Kimmel said Wednesday that all local businesses are following guidance from public health officials to shut down or alter normal business practices.
“We are hopeful this disruption is short-lived, but at this time no one really knows,” he said.
Local business owners can go to https://isbdc.org/indianacovid19smallbusiness/ to share how their operations have been and will continue to be affected by the current crisis.
The State of Indiana Economic Development Corporation and Department of Homeland Security will use these responses to identify areas of greatest need and request an economic injury disaster declaration. Accurate responses from local business owners will assist state officials as they seek to make Indiana eligible for Small Business Administration funds from the federal government.
“If the closures last longer than a couple of weeks, many of our local establishments will struggle for the rest of the year, or could be forced to close their doors,” Kimmel said. “Any help the federal SBA funds could provide would help our local business community survive.”
