Mother Nature played havoc with the opening day schedule of the NAIA national baseball tournament at Indiana Wesleyan on Monday, but not as much as the opposing pitchers in the Wildcats' matchup with Columbia.
IWU ace Jon Young and Columbia’s Chris Wall each displayed why they carried unbeaten records into the second game of the day, which started around 9 p.m. in Marion after rain delayed the first pitch by nearly six hours.
The two combined for 27 strikeouts and six walks and surrendered only nine hits between them.
The NAIA’s 12th-ranked Wildcats, the No. 2 seed in the Marion Bracket, didn’t get their first hit of the night until the bottom of the sixth, a lead-off single by freshman shortstop Luke Roman, who was hitting out of the nine-hole in the lineup.
Fifth-year senior center fielder Tye Thixton followed with a double to the right field fence, which drove in Roman with the winning run in IWU’s 2-1 triumph.
Young threw 122 pitches to get through seven innings for IWU. The fifth-year player recorded 12 strikeouts, issued just two walks and limited Columbia to only five hits. The Cougars were collectively batting nearly .330 with 68 home runs, 185 extra-base hits and averaging almost nine runs through 45 games this spring.
“We didn’t know much (about Columbia) besides just looking at stats,” Young said of Columbia (36-10), who was ranked No. 26 in the final NAIA poll of the season. “Kinda trusted our game plan and stuck to my strengths. (Catcher) Colby (Jenkins) did a great job behind the plate receiving, called big pitches when we needed to. Coach Holtz (Asst. coach Kris Holtzleiter) called big pitches.
“It was a good day to execute and I think all three of us did a really good job,” he continued. “The defense behind me was awesome. They picked up some really big plays.”
Wall, who ranks third in the NAIA with 138 strikeouts after Monday, pitched all eight innings for Columbia and struck out 15 Wildcats and walked four in his 125-pitch outing. It was his first loss in 12 decisions.
The first eight hitters in IWU’s lineup didn’t so much as foul off a pitch to start the game, yet a bout of wildness for Wall in the second inning allowed the Wildcats to grab an early 1-0 lead.
Wall walked Tanner Killian and Lucas Goodin to start the frame before an errant pickoff throw by Columbia catcher Kenny Piper bounced past the shortstop and into center field, allowing Killian to come around and score.
Wall issued a third-consecutive walk to MJ Stavola but struck out the next two Wildcats. Piper then threw out Goodin trying to steal third to end the inning.
Piper atoned for his errant throw with two-outs in the fifth inning when he hit a line-drive solo homer to left field to pull the Cougars even at 1-1.
Piper had an opportunity to do even more damage and potentially give the Cougars a lead with two outs in the seventh, but Young struck him out, leaving the potential tying and go-ahead runs stranded at second and third base.
“He’s a really good hitter. Honestly, he hit a really good pitch,” Young said of Piper. “That home run was located pretty well, and he just beat me on that one.
“We knew we had to change the approach a little bit and that was fine,” he continued. “Change ups work well with big swingers and we took advantage of that, kept locating in the same spot. It was really big to get him to end my outing.”
Jake Engelkes took over on the mound in the eighth for IWU and got pop ups to center and right field, then a grounder to short stop to work a stress-free inning. He issued a one-out walk and gave up a two-out single in the ninth, but fielded a soft comebacker and threw to first to finish off the win as the clock ticked towards midnight.
Young stayed perfect at 9-0, and his dozen strikeouts was a season high and matched his career-best effort. He now has surrendered just 12 walks in 11 outings this season to go with 16 total runs, which ranks as seventh fewest nationally.
“Jon has been here for five years, had a major injury one of those years, but he’s been our Friday night guy for his whole career,” said IWU head coach Rich Benjamin. “He’s been great for us. I’m just really happy for him and the team.
“Tonight he faced an offense that’s really physical and tries to drive the ball out of the yard,” he continued. “He threw three pitches for command and kept them at bay. That was a really special outing for a kid who is good enough to pitch after college.”
Benjamin said the strategy he discussed with Young about facing a hard-hitting but largely unknown lineup was simple.
“Just to pitch to your strength,” Benjamin said. “Some guys pitch effective up in the zone, other guys pitch effective down in the zone. The great ones can do both.
"He’s has strengths, obviously, and he lived in those strengths all night long. That’s enough to keep the ball out of the middle of the plate and make hitters have to extend a little bit.”
No. 5-seed Indiana Tech earned a 5-2 win over No. 4-seed Olivet Nazarene in the first game on Monday. Tech was then beaten by top-seeded and No. 7 Oklahoma Wesleyan (46-8), 7-3, to open play Tuesday morning.
IWU (44-12) is set to meet Oklahoma Wesleyan at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner moves into the 4 p.m. game on Wednesday and needs just one more victory to secure a spot in the 64th-annual NAIA World Series, which starts on May 28 in Lewiston, Idaho.
