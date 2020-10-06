The beautiful games is sometimes cruel and the Eastbrook boys soccer team lived that reality Monday night.
The Class 2A No. 14 Panthers played beautifully for most of 94 minutes, dominating possession and creating numerous scoring chances on their home pitch against No. 13 Yorktown in the opening match of sectional 24.
But the Tigers rooted out a pair of goals only two minutes apart in late in the second half to erase a 2-0 deficit. A scoreless overtime followed before Yorktown emerged victorious, 3-2, after it took 11 shooters from each team in penalty kicks to decide a winner.
“We’ve talked about it so many times, you don’t score a lot in soccer so you’re never really that far out,” said Eastbrook coach Adam Hallis. “For Yorktown, they were never really that far away they couldn’t get two and we were never really that far clear that we could let up.”
Ben Moser touched in a rebound after a corner kick under four minutes in to give Eastbrook a 1-0 lead.
The Panthers applied constant and consistent pressure from there, controlling the ball in the midfield and attacking often. Eastbrook took 13 shots in the first half, six on goal. Yorktown shot only three times, but each one necessitated a save by Tytus Anthony and the differential remained one at intermission.
Sam Spiegel added to his school-record for goals in a season taking a perfect cross from Bryan Popoca and sending it past Tiger keeper Hudson Bouw for his 23rd just 3:30 into the second half.
Good scoring chances were hard to come by for both sides for the next nearly 25 minutes, but Yorktown started to attack with more urgency and it paid dividends.
Braden Guinn bounced a rebound from a corner softly into the net with 12:03 to play to cut Yorktown’s deficit in half. Another scramble in front of the net produced the equalizer for Aden Lovelace with 10:03 remaining and regulation ended 2-2.
“That’s kind of what it is, you just scramble around in there,” Hallis said. “That’s tough because Tytus has got to come out to make the save. One goal bounces past and the other he comes out and it just bounces the wrong way and you’re like, oh come on.”
Eastbrook created good scoring chances in the first seven minutes of overtime, Joseph Kerton-Johnson bounced a shot off the upper corner with one, Spiegel forced Bouw to make a diving save on another and Bryce Dmyszewicz fired just wide on a rebound with the Yorktown keeper on the ground following another save.
The Panthers shot eight times in overtime and didn’t allow a shot by Yorktown.
“”We had so many chances we didn’t put away,” Hallis said. “You get down to PKs and it’s just hope.”
The first two shooters for both sides in penalty kicks converted shots before Anthony made a save to give the Panthers an advantage. But Kerton-Johnson missed high to keep things even. The final two PKs were also made by both and another round was required.
Only then it became sudden victory kicks. The first side to gain an advantage after a round of two kicks, one for each, would win.
Anthony and Bouw each made a save on the first shooter in the second round, then both teams converted the next three kicks. Anthony made his third save on Yorktown’s final attempt giving the Panthers another opportunity to win, but Cody Wilson’s shot sailed high.
Chris Green, Yorktown's 11th shooter, sneaked one past Anthony and Bouw made a diving save against Popoca setting off a wild celebration by the Tigers.
“Tytus does what he does and makes three saves, you can’t ask for anything more,” Hallis said. “He did what he had to do there. Putting any one of those in … “
Hallis stopped his thought short about what would’ve been with one more conversion for the Panthers at anytime during the match.
“We’re (ranked) 13 and 14 right now and we kind of played next to each other down to those PKs,” he said.
Eastbrook ended its great, 13-3-1 season disappointingly, but Hallis had nothing but praise for his players and their efforts.
“I told the guys it’s always sad to lose, I think I’m more disappointed I don’t get to come out and play with them tomorrow and coach them,” Hallis said. “That’s the hardest part. We’re not going to see this team again this way.
“They were a special group of guys. There’s so much that’s happened this year they’ve had to deal with,” he continued. “it’s such a weird season and they did so well.”
