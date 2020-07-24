It was a role-reversal of sorts for the Grant County Family YMCA’s annual youth golf camp this week.
Over the past decade or so, the three-day clinic held at Arbor Trace Golf Club’s practice facilities has struggled to draw many participants. The kids in past years have had benefit of an opportunity to work in very small groups with the camp’s knowlegable instructors.
So there was definitely some scrambling that needed to be done when more than 40 youngsters showed up on Wednesday for the camp’s opening day.
“Last year I know we had only 13 to 15 (kids) sign up, and 13 showed up consistently,” said Sierra Rangel, the YMCA’s program director. “Our goal was 20, then our goal was 30 and then our goal was 50 for next year. Forty-four signed up and 40 to 43 have been coming consistently for three days.
“Hoosier Jiffy Print printed all our shirts and did an amazing job,” she continued. “It’s a great problem to have that we needed to order over what we thought we needed. I thought I ordered enough.”
Indeed, Rangel contacted Hoosier Jiffy Print owner Rob Wilson after the first day to make sure all the camp’s participants would receive the charcoal-gray golf shirt with the Y’s logo screened on the left hand breast.
And Wilson delivered.
The next issue caused by the big and welcomed turnout was providing each of the young golfers with ample time for quality instruction. So the pros in-place to help teach the kids had to reach out to Grant County’s golf community for reinforcements.
And the community delivered.
“Luckily the guys have been amazing and voiced to out to other golf pros or coaches in the area,” Rangel said. “We recruited Bruce (Bender) in, some of the other local coaches in. I know Doug (Piper) and all of the guys really appreciate it. All hands on deck with (nearly) 45 kids, they definitely needed (the help).”
The camp has traditionally been directed by Jim Gallagher Sr., who has been teaching golf to people of all ages since 1965 when he became the pro at Meshingomesia Country Club.
Piper, pro at Arbor Trace, along with Jack Raabe and Mark Hyman, both former coaches at Marion High School, have all been fixtures in teaching at the YMCA’s clinic and beyond.
Meshingomesia’s current pro, Rob Riddle, was involved in the clinic from its start this week. But Eastbrook golf coach Adlai Diesler, Oak Hill girls golf coach Steve Nelson, along with Bender, a once avid golfer and current Marion PAL Club judo instructor, all stepped up to lead kids through 90 minutes of instruction over the last three days.
So Friday morning kids were broken down into smaller groups, by age, and sent to various areas to either hone or learn about the fundamentals of playing a game they can play throughout their lives.
“It was overwhelming to see all the youngsters,” said Gallagher, who along with Jim Birk (former pro at the Elks) and Harold Bennett (longtime instructor at Arbor Trace, formerly Hart Golf Course, founded the Y’s golf camp in 1985.
“They were dedicated. They all came out here and it looked like they had a good time,” Gallagher said of the campers. “I told them and their parents to start, they’re not going to learn how to play golf in three, short sessions, but it introduces it to them. They got introduced to what it’s like to have a group of kids to be around and what it could be like for what it could be like to play high school golf or college golf later on. I think it’s just great that the kids came out in full force the last couple days.”
Campers as young as four and as old as 15 were taught swing basics such as grip and stance before taking turns hitting both irons and woods at either end of Arbor Trace’s driving range. While one group occupied the range, another group spent time around the three practice greens, learning the basics of the short game.
Skill level and experience ranged from little to none among campers.
“You’ve definitely got your mix,” Piper said. “You can tell when you get out and hit balls with them, some have been playing for a few years and you get your mix where they’ve never held a club before. It makes it interesting.
“I just try to make it fun,” he added.
And making golf fun for campers was perhaps the most important goal of the week.
Courses everywhere in the area have seen the number of youth golfers decline, and the hope of everyone involved in conducting the clinic is that this week will help start a resurgence of young people playing the game.
Everyone was encouraged by the turnout.
“It makes you feel more optimistic about the game of golf, especially with the (decline in the) last few years,” Piper said of the big turnout.
“You’re kind of almost thinking to yourself it’s a dying sport. … The kids are showing up and that’s more encouraging, really.”
Gallagher said if he and the other instructors made a mistake during the week, it was not talking to more parents about what prompted them to bring their kids to the golf course. Mostly because he hopes it will lead to more trips there in the future.
“I know soccer and volleyball and baseball take kids away, but there is room enough for kids in golf,” Gallagher shared.
“And it’s the only game that I know of you can play when you’re 65 or 70 or 80. You can play with grandma and grandpa and play family golf. I hope that the people that don’t play golf know we’re thankful to them for bringing their kids out.”
