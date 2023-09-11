Indiana Wesleyan’s defensive unit was the stuff of nightmares Saturday night in Wildcat Stadium, unless you're a fan of the red and grey.
From the start, the Wildcats’ speed and aggression kept constant pressure on Beacon quarterback Michael Appel, and squashed the visitors’ running game.
Still, it took a stop on a Beacon two-point conversion with seven seconds remaining, for the NAIA’s fifth-ranked Wildcats to secure a 24-22 win over NCAA DI FCS, Valpo.
IWU sacked Appel six times and forced him into five first-half interceptions. Nine Wildcat defenders recorded at least part of the team's dozen tackles for loss. Sophomore defensive lineman Ammen Hicks (Decatur Central HS, Indianapolis) nearly intercepted a handoff in the Beacon backfield and his fumble recovery gave IWU its sixth takeaway.
“They’re incredible,” said Andrew Rode, IWU’s first-year head coach and offensive coordinator of the electrifying defensive performance in his first home game. “They fought hard. They’re super talented, but they work together, they fight together and they played out of their minds tonight.”
Valpo returned the opening kickoff to IWU’s 31-yard line and picked up one first down before junior linebacker, Luke Bays (Pendleton Heights HS) ended the threat with the first interception of the night on a pass defected into the air by an IWU defensive lineman.
The Wildcats’ fumbled the ball back to Valpo on their third offensive play, but the senior defensive back, Neil Campbell (Chicago) made the first of his two picks in the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the two.
IWU didn’t commit another turnover the rest of the night, however, the offense struggled to move the football against Valpo’s swift and strong defense.
The Wildcats picked up their initial first down early in the second quarter, three plays after Valpo took a 7-0 lead on Appel’s 32-yard touchdown pass. IWU quarterback Xander Stokes (Anderson HS) hooked up with Levi Tidwell (Harrison, Ohio) for a 36-yard completion that moved the ball into Beacon territory for the first time and gave the Wildcats an essential field flip.
Though IWU’s maiden trip into Valpo territory yielded a missed field goal, the offense quickly got another chance.
On the Beacons’ second play, the Wildcats’ defensive line deflected another pass and the ball was collected by defensive back, Preston Sykes (Frankfort, Ohio), who returned the interception to the Valpo 9-yard line.
“I know I’m standing on the sideline with the offense and every two minutes it was turnover, hey we’ve got the ball first down again on offense,” Rode said. “(The defense) gave us so many opportunities on offense to score. Obviously it was a tough game, the defenses on both sides, but the offense showed up in key moments.”
Stokes then connected with former Oak Hill standout, Tristen Hayes, on IWU’s second play for an 11-yard touchdown. Josh Clifton’s extra point kick tied the score a 7-7 with 9:08 to play in the first half.
After an exchange of punts, Campbell’s second interception gave IWU the ball at the Valpo 40 and eventually led to Clifton’s 29-yard field goal with just under three minutes remaining in the half, but the Wildcats weren’t done.
Valpo picked up only four yards on the three plays following the kickoff, then took a delay of game penalty before Drake Deshetsky (North Branch, Michigan) blocked a punt that was recovered by Terry Sylvester (Wayland, Michigan) at the Valpo 27.
On second-and-10, Stokes threw a strike to Isaac Smith for a 27-yard touchdown just 34 seconds before halftime and the Wildcats took a 17-7 advantage to intermission.
The first possession of the second half resulted in a blocked punt by Valpo that gave the Beacons the ball at the Wildcats’ 16-yard line, but the defense limited the visitors to just a 30-yard field goal. Valpo kicked a 47-yard field goal with 7:15 to play in the third quarter to cut IWU’s lead to 17-13.
Hicks’ fumble recovery set up a 3-play, 27-yard possession that ended with Tidwell catching a 19-yard touchdown pass from Stokes with 3:10 to play in the third and IWU pushed the lead to 24-13.
Valparaiso cut the Wildcats’ lead to eight with a field goal less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, and neither team could generate much offense until the Beacons’ final possession of the night.
Valpo used 11-plays, including two IWU penalties, and 3:43 off the clock to move 53 yards and score on Appel’s 14-yard TD pass with seven seconds remaining. But the two-point conversion pass left running back Ryan Mann off-balance and he was stopped short by Bays.
“You think about how tough this team from a mental standpoint,” Rode said of the Wildcats. “They get that (opening) kickoff, and the defense doesn’t flinch, the offense doesn’t flinch.
“They were blitzing us every play, playing man coverage, they had a really good plan in some ways, but our guys just kept playing and they kept fighting for each other,” he added. “The unity and the fight in this team in unbelievable.”
IWU limited Valpo to 65 yards rushing, a 1.8-per carry average, on 36 attempts. Appel completed 19-of-39 passes for 194 yards, two TDs and five interceptions.
Bays was in on 12 total tackles while Sykes and linebacker Clayton Mosher (Stow, Ohio) each had 11 stops. IWU’s defensive line was simply dominant: Caleb Willliams (Farmington Hills, Michigan) had 2.5 sacks among his seven tackles, 2022 All-American Isaac Abeo (Hamilton Southeastern) had eight total tackles and a sack, Robert Hunter added four tackles, 1.5 sacks and had a deflection that turned into a pick, Campbell had eight tackles to go with his two interceptions.
“What an incredible showing by our defense,” Rode said. “Plus five (on turnovers), it’s incredible.”
Stokes finished 13-of-33 with 170 yards and the three passing touchdowns. Smith led the Wildcats with four catches for 63 yards. Running back Dederrian Williams had 16 carries for 44 of IWU’s 55 total yards rushing and added four catches for 17 yards.
Indiana Wesleyan was penalized 11 times for 123 yards while Valparaiso drew seven flags for 49 yards.
“We’ve got a lot of improvement to do,” Rode said. “There was a lot of things open and we just didn’t connect on things, and we’ve got to run the football at a little bit higher level.”
Still, it was a memorable night for Rode’s first game as coach in Wildcat Stadium.
“It’s an atmosphere like no other. For this level of football, there’s nobody that does it better than Indiana Wesleyan,” he said of the near capacity crowd. “You look at all the recruits we had, the experience they had. We’re finishing at 9:30 at night and there’s still 85 recruits standing in the stands watching the finish of that game.”
Indiana Wesleyan (2-0) takes a road trip to Chicago on Saturday to meet No. 11 Saint Xavier in a Mid-States Football Association crossover game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
The Wildcats return home on Sept. 23 to meet Roosevelt University in another crossover contest before Siena Heights comes to Marion for a MSFA Mideast clash on Sept. 30. Both games will kickoff at noon.
