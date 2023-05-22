Since summer 2012, when the Mid-Central Conference evolved into the Crossroads League, no baseball team had ever advanced to the NAIA World Series.
That all changed last Wednesday when Indiana Wesleyan and Taylor punched their tickets to Lewiston, Idaho and a spot in the 66th-annual national championship tourney.
Officially, Indiana Wesleyan was the first CL team to book its trip. Just before 6 p.m., the Wildcats walked off with a 7-6 win over Missouri Baptist and walked away from Kingsport, Tennessee with one of the 10 spots reserved for opening-round champions.
About 30 minutes later back in Upland, Taylor built a 10-0 lead in the first three innings against Point Park (Pennsylvania), then shortly before 9 p.m. finished off a 12-0 win and started packing for its trek to the Pacific Time Zone.
“There’s never been one since they switched to the national (tourney) away from the regionals,” said Taylor coach Kyle Gould, eschewing the possibility the two CL teams had reached the World Series in the same year. “What an incredible thing to have two teams right here, there.”
Literally, right here in Grant County, Indiana.
Less than a dozen miles separate IWU’s Wildcat Field and TU’s Winterholter Field making Indiana Wesleyan-Taylor is among the most intimate rivalries in college sports, not just the NAIA.
“We’ve certainly had some battles through the years and who knows if we play out there,” Gould said. He’s been coaching at TU for 19 seasons, the last eight against IWU's coach, Rich Benjamin. “I’m going to give Rich a call and congratulate him and their team. They do a great job there, too. I’m certain he’s as excited as I am.”
Benjamin, indeed, was still excited Thursday morning as the Wildcats made their way back from the Appalachian Mountains to practice for a few days, before heading out to the Rockies.
“It’s incredible. We talked last night pretty late,” Benjamin shared about the call from Gould. “We talked about a lot of the conversations we’ve had over the last seven years, about this goal, and the challenges of something like this, desiring breakthrough to have that experience for the guys.
“We talked for quite awhile. It’s a rival, there’s no doubt, but it’s a respected rival that’s for sure.”
IWU and TU have met 99 times on the baseball field, according to iwuwildcats.com, with the first meeting on April 9, 1988, just a few weeks before Marion College rebranded itself to become Indiana Wesleyan University. The Marion Titans topped the Taylor Trojans, 4-2, on a neutral field in Anderson.
Taylor has mostly gotten the best of IWU since. The Trojans are 75-43 against the Wildcats, and there’s been one tie, which was historically important for IWU.
The 2016 CL tourney championship game between IWU and TU was deadlocked at 3-3 in the fifth inning when it was halted by rain and couldn’t be resumed. The two were declared co-champions, giving IWU its first baseball conference championship in 31 years and its first national tournament appearance ever.
It’s possible the 100th meeting on a baseball diamond between IWU and TU could be played nearly 2,000 miles from Grant County, but it would unquestionably carry the highest stakes in the history of the rivalry.
The most efficient route for both teams to meet for the fifth time this season is three-straight wins by each, meaning game No. 100 on May 30 at 9:30 p.m. would be for a spot in the national championship game.
The 19th-ranked Trojans are seeded No. 7 among the 10 teams will play on Harris Field in Lewiston. Taylor plays unranked and No. 10 seed, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kansas) in the opening game of the tournament Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET. The winner meets No. 2 seed and third-ranked Georgia-Gwinnett Saturday at 6 p.m.
Third-seeded Westmont (California) plays No. 6 seed Cumberlands (Kentucky) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the two teams ended up tied for No. 6 in the final NAIA Coaches’ Poll of season. The winner would be Taylor’s Monday opponent if the Trojans win their first two games.
Indiana Wesleyan is the No. 8 seed and the RV Wildcats will meet host-school, No. 9 seed and RV Lewis-Clark State just after 10 p.m. Friday. The winner faces No. 1 seed and top-ranked Southeastern (Florida) at 9:35 p.m. Saturday.
Fourth-seeded and No. 8 William Carey (Mississippi) plays No. 5 seed and fifth-ranked Bellevue (Nebraska) at 6 p.m. on Friday, the winner would be IWU’s Monday matchup with two Wildcat wins.
For both Gould and Taylor, and Indiana Wesleyan and Benjamin, earning a trip to the NAIA World Series has been more than just assembling talented rosters. It’s been a process and product that’s driven by the culture each man has instilled and grown in their respective programs.
“I tell people all the time, college baseball is going crazy. Players are getting cut and transferring,” Gould said. “All this crazy stuff is happening and we’re the opposite of that. Our only rule here is be a great teammate. Those guys embody that everyday and so do our alums. … To see them, they way support each and how much it means to our alums, to be able to break through, it means a lot.
“It’s a really special group of guys here and a special group of guys that have gone on.”
Benjamin’s words echoed those of Gould’s.
“We’ve had alums graduate from here and just say ‘hey. protect the program. Keep building the program,'” he shared. “They’ve helped us recruit players, talked to players in our program to speed up their development and adjustment to college. Our alumni have been incredibly invested behind the scenes with their level of care and commitment to the program.
“We’ve had several classes that were really successful and close. To breakthrough, the amount of texts from players who have played at Indiana Wesleyan all through the decades, players that I have coached, players I didn’t coach, that's pretty special,” Benjamin continued. “You feel like it’s connected as a whole. It’s not an isolated moment. That part feels really special. We’ve really driven relationships and care for each other in this program. To see the response is a reflection of that.”
