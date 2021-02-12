Jordan Langs offered his Indiana Wesleyan football team an important reminder earlier this week as it continues to prepare for the displaced 2020 season.
Like all teams in the NAIA who faced their fall season being postponed, the Wildcats have spent the winter months taking care of business in the classroom, weight room and film room, while also patiently awaiting the opportunity to return to the field, for practice and for games.
During most winters, players are used to exclusively working on academics and strength training, readying themselves for an intense month of spring football capped by an intra-squad game.
But this isn’t most winters. Spring football for the Wildcats involves a rigorous eight-game schedule in the Mid-States Football Association scheduled to begin on Feb. 20 at Olivet Nazarene.
The gist of Langs’ reminder was for the Wildcats to continue their perseverance in preparations.
“We just focus on everyday we’ve got a task, focus on completing that task, then show up tomorrow and complete the next task,” Langs said. “We just try to take it a day at a time, take things steps-by-steps-by-steps. That can be exhausting a little bit because it feels like we’ve been taking the same steps now for six, seven, eight months now when it comes to football.
“I was sharing with our kids yesterday, I know it feels like we’ve been playing against the same guys since August and haven’t played against an opponent forever, but our day is coming,” he continued. “I don’t know how many days we’re going to get to play this winter, hopefully as many as possible. We’ve got to remember our day is coming and we have got to be prepared for it when that day comes.”
One obvious difference in playing a schedule during the spring is that hot temperatures typically involved with starting a season in early September will be replaced by the potentially bitter cold of February.
Langs said the Wildcats got in several outdoor practices before the recent really cold-snap of temps set in, and IWU has bussed the team to Grand Park in Westfield three times over the past week to work out indoors. That will change during the coming week, the first game week of the season.
“We went indoors, I know we’re going to have to play in it, but we wanted three days of really high quality reps and not focus on anything but the football,” Langs said. “As we get ready for prep this weekend, we’ll go back outside and start grinding it out again.”
When the Wildcats completed their last full season in the fall of 2019, only the second in the program’s brief existence, it left some holes to fill by the graduation of a handful of seniors, most notably quarterback Zack Blair.
Blair, who spent his first two college seasons at Ball State, will forever be remembered as IWU’s first starting signal caller and the man who guided IWU to a 13-7 record through the program’s first two seasons. He’s now the Wildcats’ running backs coach.
The competition to be Blair’s replacement started in the fall of 2020 and concluded with sophomore Xander Stokes winning the job.
Stokes finished his high school career in the North Central Conference at Anderson and will take the first snaps of the season at Olivet Nazarene.
“He’s as talented of a quarterback as we’ve been around,” Langs said of Stokes. “We’re really excited about who is. He’s obviously got experience he’s got to gain.
“He’s really smart, you’ve got to be in our offense, he’s got great footwork, plays with a great base, navigates the pocket, very good arm, very accurate,” he added. “We think he’s got potential to be something extremely special. The only thing he needs at this point is experience and time. Hopefully we can progress him along quickly.”
Aiding Stokes' assimilation into IWU’s offense is an experienced group of offensive linemen and skilled playmakers, led by All-American wide receiver Brayden Smith.
Smith, a 6-4 senior, caught 63 passes for nearly 800 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2019 and has taken more steps forward since the Wildcats last played a game.
“Brayden looks good, as good as he’s ever been,” Langs said. “He's taken his training seriously. He’s at a different level right now than I’ve seen him at.”
The biggest key to winning football games at any level comes at the line of scrimmage, and IWU’s lines on both offense and defense largely return intact from the previous two seasons, but with some noticeable changes as well.
“Technically it’s only been a year, but it feels like it's been two years since we’ve played,” Langs said. “The physical progress our offensive and defensive lines have made in 18 months is pretty noticeable. Our offensive line, as a unit, is playing very well. We’ve got depth and experience and just continue to get better.
“Our defensive line, we have a couple guys, Owen Perkins continues to play super well and Isaac Abeo is one of our defensive ends, he had three sacks last year as a freshman in limited time,” he continued. “He’s as physically gifted as anyone I’ve been around at that position. We are excited about what our potential is on both sides of the ball on the line.”
IWU’s defense also returns All-MFSA performers Josh Davidson, a linebacker who led the team in tackles, and Justin Johnson, a former Marion High School standout who played cornerback as well as returned kicks and punts last season.
The Wildcats also return Ben VonGunten, an honorable mention All-American and first-team All-MFSA kicker/punter.
Last season the Wildcats cracked the NAIA’s top-25 for the first time, sliding in at the No. 25 spot after a win over 14th-ranked Siena Heights - the first-ever against a ranked opponent - gave IWU a 6-2 start.
But the reality of playing in the MFSA Mideast division set in over the final two weeks of 2019. The Wildcats were competitive in losses to perennial league foes Marian and Concordia that ended IWU’s season.
Growth has been rapid and exciting through the first two years of IWU football and the growing process is still moving in the right direction.
Where will it lead this season?
Time will tell. But Langs, his staff and the Wildcats are ready to start finding out where they stack up in one of the nation’s most competitive conferences.
“We really like our team. In this conference - on our side - that only means so much because there are a lot of other (coaches) that really like their teams, so you better show up,” Langs said, noting the ability to stay healthy will be a key for IWU. “In 2019 we felt like we were in every single ball game and we had a chance to win two really big ones. We feel like our team is significantly better than the team we had in 2019 so with that comes expectations of course.
“The preseason coaches poll came out and we're voted fifth in the conference, so that’s a great reminder that we haven’t done anything yet,” he continued. “We need to focus on giving our best every day and you have to take one game at a time. There’s nothing to be taken for granted, nothing to be assumed in this conference. If you ever look past a single day then you’re going to pay for it.”
After opening at Olivet Nazarene, IWU visits Lawrence Tech (Michigan) on Feb. 27. The Wildcats first home game is March 6 against Siena Heights, then a road trip to Marian follows on March 13. IWU returns home for three games with St. Francis (March 20), Taylor (March 27) and Concordia (April 3) before closing the regular season at Madonna (Michigan) on April 10.
“We’re excited about what we have, excited about the direction we’re heading and we’re ready to embrace it’s going to be a weird year. It’s going to be hard at times,” Langs said. “We may not have everyone we want there every day, but we’re excited to get out and play some ball.”
