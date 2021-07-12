Eight-time Grant County Amateur golf champion Andy Varner looks away as his birdie putt on 18 slips past the hole on Sunday at Elks. Varner enters the final 36 holes in the upcoming weekend in third place, five shots behind leader three-time champ Cody White after both men shot 67 on Sunday.
A pair of multiple-time Grant County Amateur golf tournament champions have put themselves into the mix to add to another trophy to their respective collections while three men looking for their first title are squarely in contention through the opening 36 holes of the 2021 event.
Three-time champion Cody White emerged from the first two days with a two-shot lead over Lance Hoch and five clear of eight-time winner Andy Varner with two rounds remaining. Tom Barnes stands seven back of White in fourth place and Scott Weaver is fifth, nine-strokes behind the leader.
