A pair of multiple-time Grant County Amateur golf tournament champions have put themselves into the mix to add to another trophy to their respective collections while three men looking for their first title are squarely in contention through the opening 36 holes of the 2021 event.

Three-time champion Cody White emerged from the first two days with a two-shot lead over Lance Hoch and five clear of eight-time winner Andy Varner with two rounds remaining. Tom Barnes stands seven back of White in fourth place and Scott Weaver is fifth, nine-strokes behind the leader.

