Another year has passed and still the question remains: why is James Blackmon not in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame?
How is that even possible?
The Hall of Fame released its 60th men’s induction class on Tuesday, a list of 20 men who are all certainly deserving of enshrinement for the impact and legacy they left as players, coaches or officials at the high school, collegiate and even the professional levels in the game.
Yet again, no James Blackmon.
Sixty years! Really? To me that’s 60 classes of pure oversight.
Is James Blackmon the best player to ever play high school basketball in Indiana? Probably not.
Is he one of the top-100? An argument can possibly be made.
The Hall of Fame’s website lists the previous 921 inductees and by clicking on a name you can read a short biography about what each man, woman or team did to carve out their path to being recognized among the greatest in Indiana basketball history.
That’s 921 members. 921!
Still no James Blackmon, aside from his mention as a 2008 Silver Anniversary team member.
Ludicrous. Confusing.
Let’s revisit some of Blackmon’s accomplishments.
As a player he set the all-time career scoring record at Marion, just shy of 1,900 points. It’s a record that stood from 1983 until late last winter when his son, Jalen Blackmon, went blasting by. The elder Blackmon’s 1,897-point total is just outside the top 100 in state history and was done without making a single 3-point shot in his career.
James still holds the record for most points in a single-game during the state finals. His 54-point outburst against Anderson in the semi-final round of the 1983 state championship is legendary. He scored 901 points that season with tourney games included, which still stands as a Marion High School record.
Again, without a 3-pointer.
The fact the Giants’ made it to the final four in 1983 is incredible. No disrespect meant here, but without James that team doesn’t win the sectional, plain and simple.
James was runner-up in the 1983 Mr. Basketball race. He was an Indiana All-Star, a McDonald’s All-American, Parade All-American, USA Today All-American and Scholastic Coach Magazine All-American.
Moreover, James Blackmon was one of the most exciting players to ever lace up his sneakers and traverse high school courts in this state’s history.
He played four years at the University of Kentucky, aka Big Blue Nation. Honestly, the reins he was forced to play with under UK coaching legend, Joe B. Hall, impeded his continued development and likely cost him an NBA career. Still, he started three of his four seasons in Lexington, helped the Wildcats reach an NCAA Final Four and was drafted by the New Jersey Nets in 1987.
James started his head coaching career in 2004-05 at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, taking over a team that had a 7-33 record in the prior two seasons. The Knights finished above .500 in his first two seasons, won the first boys basketball sectional championship in school history in 2007, then won back-to-back Class 2A state championships in ’08 and ’09.
Blackmon won two more sectional titles at Luers and is responsible for five of the program’s six sectional titles to date.
Then he moved to Marion where he’s won four more sectional titles, two regionals and guided the Giants to the Class 3A state championship in 2016.
Only five men have more state championship coaching wins than James Blackmon: Bill Green (6 from 1969-1987), Everett Case (4 from 1925-1939), Marion Crawley (4 from 1941-1964), Glenn Curtis (1918-1933) and Jack Keefer (4 from 1989 to present).
Blackmon and four other men have coached teams to three state titles, that group includes Muncie Central’s Bill Harrell (1978, 1979, 1988), Washington’s Gene Miller (2008, 2010-11), Lafayette Central Catholic’s Chad Dunwoody (1998m 2000, 2003) and Ernest ‘Griz’ Wagner, who directed Franklin’s “Wonder Five” to three-straight titles from 1920-22.
Still, no Hall of Fame consideration for James Blackmon. Again, ludicrous.
Perhaps the only reason James hasn’t garnered Hall of Fame consideration in this basketball crazy state, yet, is that no one has taken the time to officially nominate him, which entails filling out a four-page form found on the HoF’s website.
That process will be completed before the next class goes up for consideration on August 1, 2022.
I assure you, James will be officially nominated if I’m allowed to do the nominating. I hope the process is the only reason. It’s the only one I can think.
I’m certain of this: James Blackmon’s basketball presence in this state falls well within the 921 people already enshrined and he rightfully deserves to take his place among the greatest men to ever play basketball in Indiana.
