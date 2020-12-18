UPLAND – Going from high school basketball to playing in college typically involves a learning curve and an adjustment period for almost every player.
And it’s been no different for Taylor Westgate, 2020 Oak Hill graduate and a freshman on Taylor University’s women’s basketball team.
One of the biggest adjustment’s Westgate is still learning to make comes from a lack of defensive attention she’s been paid by Trojans’ opposition.
Not that she’s being left unguarded, but Westgate spent her four years in a Golden Eagles uniform faced with constant double- and triple-teams in the post.
And she obviously dealt with it very well.
Westgate scored over 1,000 points and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds, the only boy or girl in school history to reach those marks. Most importantly she helped the Golden Eagles to two state finals appearances and a Class 2A state championship in 2019.
Through her first 12 games as a Trojan the double and triple teams are much less frequent, which has required a necessary adjustment to how she attacks the basket, and its still a work-in-progress according to Taylor coach Jody Martinez.
“She’s a good inside post presence. She was so used to being double and triple teamed at Oak Hill, some of that muscle memory or instincts, she keeps doing things here which she doesn’t need to,” he said after the Trojans win over Governors State earlier this week. “We’re trying to slow her game down down-low to where you make a good strong move. You only counter once, You don’t need to counter two or three times.”
Westgate reaffirmed Martinez’s notion.
“It’s definitely a change because I’m used to doing more moves,” she said. “He’s helped me a lot to adjust to that and he and the team have been really great in encouraging me to do the right post moves.”
Westgate is still doing many of the same things for Taylor that she did at Oak Hill. She’s been the Trojans most used reserve and is seeing over 17 minutes of action per game so far. She’s the Trojans fifth-leading scorer (6.5 points), leading rebounder (6.3) and has the fourth most assists (17) on the team.
“Taylor has been a huge asset and she’s only going to get better,” Martinez said. “She’s doing the little things. The whole effort she gives makes us better. Once we establish an inside game then we’re going to have an outside game.”
And the Trojans outside game has been one of the NAIA’s best under Martinez, who is in his fourth season.
Westgate also fits into his plans from the outside, which is another part of her game in a developmental. She’s already attempted 16 3-point this season, not many considering the Trojans have collectively hoisted more than 400 through their 12 games, but its more shots from beyond the arc than she put up in four year of high school.
It’s almost a certainty that as Westgate continues to grow more comfortable through her freshman season and career, she’ll become a dependable threat from long range.
“Coming in mainly just a post player, he’s developed my three and my shot a lot,” Westgate said. “I can already see the improvement and I’m excited to continue that improvement.”
Martinez believes Westgate’s personality and work ethic will allow her to continue to grow into the player he envisions she can be.
“I love her. She’s so coachable and she wants to perform at such a high level,” Martinez said. “She’s got to be patient with her development … She is just a great kid. She’s gonna get better and her minutes are going to go up.”
Learning Martinez’s system is something he said is challenge to all freshman he coaches, and that that will also lead to increased playing time. He also said Westgate has had some practices already this year where she dominates, much like her high school days.
It’s only a matter of time before that starts showing up on game days.
Westgate’s high-point game was 13 on Nov. 7 against Cornerstone and she also had 11 against Crossroads League favorite, Marian. She’s also pulled down nine rebounds in a game four times already this season.
One thing for Westgate is certain after one semester in Upland, she made the right decision to attend Taylor and play for Martinez.
“It’s been really nice. Everyone has been super encouraging and I really like the atmosphere in the community here,” she said. “(Martinez) pushes you on the court but I like that. I like the intensity.
“Off the court he’s a great role model, he’s great man of faith and I think that’s the best thing to have as coach.”
