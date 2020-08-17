Hope Mygrant continued her stellar early season play by firing an 81 on Saturday to earn medalist honors and lead the Oak Hill girls golf team to a win in the Wabash Invite at Honeywell Golf Course.
The Eagles’ Holly Gillespie added a 94, good for fourth place, while Bailey Dewitt shot 105, Abby Malott finished with 119 and Savanna Saylor had 120.
Oak Hill’s total of 399 was two strokes better than runner-up Northfield (401). Madison-Grant finished with 416 and in third, Mississinewa (437) was fourth and Eastbrook (449) ended sixth in the eight-team tourney.
Maggie LaBarr and Ashtynn Brubaker each shot 99 to lead Ole Miss. The Indians also scored Anabella Pannell’s 113 and a 126 from Shaylee Nottingham.
Abbie Hostetler finished with 98 to lead the Argylls. Allie Vetor carded a 103, Allie Hostetler finished with 107 and Nancy Chapel added 108 for M-G.
Hayley Jarck and Abbey Cansler both shot 104 to lead Eastbrook while Andrea Sprulock had 115 and Savannah Goble added 115.
Madison-Grant hosts Wabash at Walnut Creek on Tuesday. Oak Hill travels to Maconaquah also on Tuesday. Frankton visits Eastbrook on Wednesday. Mississinewa next hosts Frankton on Aug. 24.
Giants compete at Lapel Invite
Sophomore Savannah Grieve shot a career-best 98 to lead Marion in the Lapel Invitational at Edgewood Golf Course in Anderson on Saturday.
Senior Bayley Greive added a 112 and freshman Jessica Wilson shot 138, however the Giants played with just three girls and were unable to record a team score in the 19-team event.
Seventh-ranked Hamilton Southeastern shot 313 to win the tourney while No. 6 Noblesville (320) and No. 14 NorthWood (342) rounded out the top three.
Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon fired a 71 to earn individual medalist.
Marion’s match Monday against Kokomo was canceled. The Giants meet Northfield and Woodlan on Wednesday at Honeywell Golf Course in Wabash.
Mississinewa 221, Wes-Del 226, Elwood 226
LaBarr fired a 44 to win medalist and lead Ole Miss on Friday in Elwood. Brubaker had 51, Nottingham shot 58 and Emma Miller ended with 68.
High school cross country
Marion competes at Norwell
The Marion boys cross country team finished ninth and the Giants girls were 10th in the Norwell Invitational on Saturday.
Junior Jonathan Reynolds finished 26th (20:43) to lead the boys while senior Matthew Kelley raced to 39th, sophomore Mario Jiminez was 49th, freshman Rylan Smithley was 65th and senior Clayton Payne ended 73rd.
New Haven won the meet with 38 points followed by Garrett (51) and Norwell (95). The Giants totaled 223 points.
Marion’s girls were paced by freshman Molley Steenbergh in 31st (24:59), senior Carynna Aguila finished 34th, freshman Emily Luckey ended 57th, freshman Halle Larson was 60th and sophomore Emily Fisher ended 69th.
Leo won the girls race with 42 points ahead of Norwell (75) and Adams Central (109).
The Giants will race again Saturday in the Richmond Invite.
Gas City Speedway results
Meseraull wins sprint feature
Defending track champion Thomas Meseraull (Waveland, Indiana) became the first repeat winner of the year in the non-wing sprint car division at Gas City I-69 Speedway Friday night, although his wire-to-wire victory in the 25-lap feature came in a different car to the win on July 10.
Meseraull started third in the 20-car race and took the lead by dipping under polesitter Tye Mihocko (Phoenix, Arizona) in Turn 4 coming down to complete the first lap. He was never seriously threatened despite six restarts that allowed his rivals to draw near.
Derek Losh (Renssalaer, Indiana) recorded his fifth 20-lap modified feature victory of the season at the Grant County quarter-mile dirt oval during the “Mid-Summer Showdown.”
Bill Bradley (Van Buren) surprised Andy Bishop (Gas City) by passing him to the outside in Turn 2 on the last lap to win the 15-lap street stock feature for his second win. Bishop has three feature victories at Gas City this season.
James Headley (Marion) posted his fifth victory in the six hornet features that have been run at Gas City so far in 2020.
Brock Meyer, lead pastor of Fairmount Friends Church, led all four laps of the “Faster Pastor” school bus race during intermission. Jared Webb, assistant pastor of Lakeview Wesleyan Church in Marion, finished second. Kevin Greenlee, senior minister of Unity Christian Church in Marion, was third and James McKinnie, the men’s program minister for the Grant County Rescue Mission, was fourth.
Racers have the opportunity to participate in a “test and tune” session on Wednesday before the Dale Korporal Candy Man Classic Friday night. Non-wing sprint car drivers will compete in twin 20-lap features for a total purse of $20,000 that night. Modifieds, street stocks and hornets will share the billing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.