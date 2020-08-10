One of Gas City I-69 Speedway's all-time best sprint car drivers added another win to his collection in the headline race of Friday night's Jack and Jiggs Classic, an homage-event for track owner Jack Himelick and former promoter, Jiggs Thomason, who both attended the event.
Shane Cottle (Kansas, Illinois) became the sixth different winner in as many non-wing sprint car races held so far this year at Gas City by holding off Max Adams (Loomis, California), for the 25-lap feature victory in Friday's main event of the five-division show.
Following a caution on lap 15, Cottle passed Adams for the lead on lap 16 and led the rest of the way. He reached the checkered flag 0.446 seconds before Adams. C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Indiana), reigning USAC AMSOIL national sprint car champion finished third and was followed by Travis Hery (Piqua, Ohio) then Brayden Clark (Tipton, Indiana).
Jacob Denney (Galloway, Ohio) won the USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 midget feature. The 15-year old Denney passed Chet Gehrke (Bardtown, Kentucky) with two laps to go and beat him to the finish by just 0.123 seconds. Adam Taylor (DeMotte, Indiana) finished third followed by Stratton Briggs (Anna, Ohio) and Alex Watson (Columbus, Ohio).
The D2 midgets return to Gas City on Sept. 11 and Oct. 2.
Derek Losh (Rensselaer, Indiana), recorded his fourth modified feature victory of the season at Gas City's quarter-mile dirt by beating Zeke McKenzie (Claypool, Indiana), the only other driver to win in that division so far this year. McKenzie took the lead on lap two and held it until Losh got past him in turn 4 on lap nine of the 20-lap race. The duo swapped the lead two more times, McKenzie moving in front on lap 11 then Losh taking control four laps later and holding on for a 0.974 win. Polesitter Ryan Sutter (Coldwater, Ohio) finished third followed by defending track champ, Scott Orr and Aaron Orr, both from Columbia City, in fourth and fifth.
Andy Bishop (Gas City) led all 15 laps of the caution-plagued street stock feature to earn his third consecutive victory in that division. Bill Bradley (Marion), the only other street stock feature winner at Gas City this year finished second.
Gage Allen (Warren, Indiana) ended, at least for now, the stranglehold the Headley family has had in the hornet division by getting his first victory in the 15-lap feature to close the evening’s activities.
James Headley Jr. (Wabash) led the first 12 laps of the hornet feature with his father, James Headley (Marion) glued to his car’s back bumper. Headley Jr.’s car appeared to lose power on the backstretch working lap 13 and it looked like he was headed to the pits. In the confusion, Allen passed both Headleys, led the next two laps, and came home the surprise winner. Headley finished second, 0.784 seconds behind. Kolton Sollars (LaFontaine, Indiana) finished third ahead of Bill Lewis (Fountain City, Indiana) and Headley Jr., who rebounded to finish fifth.
The track’s “Night of Destruction” slated for Saturday has been postponed until next year. A program called the Mid-Summer Showdown has been added for Friday and will feature non-wing sprint cars, modifieds, street stocks, hornets and a special school bus race.
Girls golf
Mygrant leads Oak Hill to CIC win
Oak Hill seniors Hope Mygrant fired a 37 and Holly Gillespie added a 45 to lead the Golden Eagles past defending Central Indiana Conference champion, Frankton, 187-217, Friday evening at Meadowbrook Golf Club in Anderson.
Oak Hill's lowest 9-hole total of the young season also included a 52 from Abby Malott, Bailey Dewitt shot 53 while Savanna Saylor carded 58.
The Golden Eagles open their home schedule at Arbor Trace against Northfield on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Oak Hill meets Marion at Meshingomesia on Wednesday.
Madison-Grant 211, Mississinewa 229, Marion 242
Abbie Hostetler and Allie Vetor each shot 51 while Allie Hostetler added 54 and Nancy Chapel had 55 for M-G as the Argylls opened their season with wins over the Giants and Indians on Friday at Walnut Creek Golf Course.
Ole Miss senior Maggie LaBarr earned medalist honors with 48. The Indians also had Ashtynn Brubaker shoot 50, Anabella Pannell had 60 and Shaylee Nottingham finished with 71.
Sophomore Savannah Grieve led the Giants with a 52. Bayley Grieve finished with 58, Hayleigh Kirkwood added 60 and Jessica Wilson had 72 to round out Marion's scoring.
North Miami visits Marion at Meshingomesia on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant hosts Kokomo on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Walnut Creek.
Mississinewa entertains Daleville at the Elks on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
