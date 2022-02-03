Ahhh. Even the best laid plans have no power to combat Mother Nature, particularly in the midst of winter in Indiana.
Winter storm Landon has proven to be quite an inconvenience for everyone, but its played havoc with the week in high school basketball.
Many girls sectionals around the state have had to adjust on the fly and won’t crown a champion until Tuesday. All three area sectionals fit that bill.
Class 4A sectional 7 at Marion and 3A sectional 23 at Mississinewa will finish up opening round games Friday night and play semifinal games on Saturday evening with a champion determined on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Class 2A sectional 39 hosted by Eastbrook has opted to postpone its semifinal games from Friday to Saturday night and will also play its championship on Tuesday.
The week was a light one for the county’s boys teams to begin with to ensure the ladies deservedly get the weekend spotlight, but four of the six boys’ games schedule have already been postponed or canceled.
Bluffton at Eastbrook from Wednesday was postponed and a make-up date that’s yet to be announced. Oak Hill at Maconaquah from Thursday has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. Marion was supposed to visit Muncie Central on Thursday as well, but the game has been moved to Tues., Feb. 22. Madison-Grant’s boys were scheduled to visit Taylor Saturday afternoon, but that game has been moved to Feb. 21.
Basketball wasn’t the only school sport to be impacted by the winter storm, the preliminary round of the swimming and diving sectional at Hamilton Southeastern, which includes both Marion and Oak Hill, was postponed until Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Even with some delays, some games will go on, so following is a preview of games involving Grant County teams or being played at the local high schools.
Girls 4A sect. 7 at Marion Friday
Kokomo (12-6) vs. Harrison (14-7), 6 p.m.
Harrison and Kokomo first met back on Nov. 12, and the Raiders, 55-40 win over the Wildkats proved to be the difference in the NCC title race. Harrison went 9-0 in conference while Kokomo finished 8-1.
Junior Riley Flinn leads Harrison at 14.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.5 steals per game. Sophomore Riley Whitlock (10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds) is the Raiders only other double-digit scorer. Seniors Haley Thomas (9.7 points, 7 rebounds) and Olivia Lowry (8.4 points, 4.5 assists, 4.2 steals) along with junior Campbell Moore (7.3 points, 6 rebounds) are also scoring threats for Harrison.
Senior Chloe McClain leads Kokomo at 14.7 points per game while sophomore Aijia Elliott scores 10.3 points and collects nearly eight rebounds. Sophomore Lilly Hicks and senior Brooke Hughes each average around six points for the Wildcats.
Harrison led the NCC at 55.2 points per game while allowing 40.8. Kokomo scores 47.6 points a game and had an NCC-leading 36.5 point defensive average.
Northwestern (16-4) vs. McCutcheon (14-9), 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern played only one other team in sectional 7 during the regular season and earned a 60-40 win at home over Logansport on Jan. 8. The Tigers were schedule to play Harrison on Jan. 13 but the game was canceled.
Northwestern is led all-around by McKenna Layden. The 6-1 has already verbally committed to Purdue and averages nearly 22 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 3.7 assists for the Tigers. She has made 54 3-pointers and shoots 43 percent from long range.
Freshman Anna Bishir (8.1 points) and junior Ashley Newell (6.1) are Northwestern’s top secondary scorers.
McCutcheon finished third in the NCC behind a trio of double-digit scorers. Senior Teresa Maggio leads the Mavericks at 23.2 points per game. She also dishes out more than five assists, makes nearly five steals and pulls down more than four rebounds per game.
Senior Marya Farrell (12.5 points) and junior Caitlyn Miller (10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds) are also primary threat scorers for McCutcheon.
Saturday
Logansport (7-18) vs. Lafayette Jeff (4-19), 5 p.m.
Senior Sophie Wenrick scored 12 points and senior Amaya Milian added eight in Jeff’s 37-28 win over Marion on Tuesday in the sectional opener.
Junior Gabby Richie is Logansport’s only double-digit scorer at 15.2 points per game. She also leads the team in rebounds (4.5), steals (2.5) and assists (2). Sophomore Lydia Goad (9.2 points) and junior Kendra Sutton (7.3 points) give the Berries some secondary point production.
The Berries earned a win at Lafayette Jeff, 53-47, on Dec. 17.
Kokomo/Harrison winner vs. Northwestern/McCutcheon winner, 7 p.m.
3A sect. 23 at Mississinewa Friday
Bellmont (13-8) vs. Mississinewa (7-15), 6 p.m.
The Squaws and Indians bumped heads back on Nov. 29 with Bellmont coming out on top, 68-32 in Decatur.
Bellmont averages just over 46 points per game and gives up 35 points and ended a four-game losing streak with a 38-27 win at Angola on Wednesday.
Bellmont’s individual statistics are not made available.
Mia Catey has put together a good senior season and leads Ole Miss at 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.1 assists. Junior Abby Smith (9 points) and freshman Jaci Crick (8.6 points) have been solid secondary options for the Indians. Smith made 10 3-pointers in a win over Elwood on Jan. 22.
Mississinewa is averaging 46 points a game and giving up just over 54.
Norwell (17-4) vs. Fort Wayne Luers (11-10), 7:30 p.m.
Norwell has outscored its opponents 54.2 to 38.6, on average and has won six-straight games coming into the sectional.
Norwell won 62-39 at Luers on Nov. 17 in the first battle of the Knights.
Norwell’s individual statistics are not made available.
Luers in being led by senior Anna Parent, who averages 13.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and two steals. Sophomore Addie Shank (11 points, 11.4 rebounds) along with freshmen Reese Rhodehamel (7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds) and Maggie Parent (5.1 points, 4.4 rebounds) give Luers a youthful supporting cast.
Luers scores 41.2 points and gives up 42.6 points on average this season.
Saturday
Heritage (11-10) vs. Oak Hill (8-15), 5 p.m.
Senior Treniti Thurman scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds while senior Joy McDivitt added 11 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals to lead Oak Hill over Eastern, 48-32 in the opener of sectional 23 on Tuesday and into the semifinals. Sophomore Taylor Holloway scored nine points for the Eagles.
Heritage has averaged 42.5 points and allowed nearly 47 points per game this season.
The Patriots are led by senior Ella Bickel (13.5 points, 6.1 rebounds), junior Claire Bickel (9.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2 steals), junior Kendall Zelt (5.7 points) along with seniors Abby Zelt (4.9 points, 3.7 rebounds) and Shelby Schane (4.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists).
Bellmont/Mississinewa winner vs. Norwell/Luers winner, 7 p.m.
2A sect. 39 at Eastbrook Saturday
Madison-Grant (12-10) vs. Winchester (21-1), 6 p.m.
The Argylls face an enormous challenge against the No. 2 Golden Falcons.
M-G is scoring 40.6 points per game and allowing 37.4. Senior Azmae Turner leads the Argylls at 12.4 points a game. She scored a career high 33 points on Jan. 20 against Tri. Junior Daya Greene scores 11.6 points per game and sophomore Maddy Moore averages nine for M-G.
Winchester is the top scoring team in the state, in any class, and averages 71.6 points per game. The Falcons are the only team in Indiana scoring more than 70 points a game. Winchester is allowing only 38 points per game.
Junior Caitlyn Campbell scored 17 points and led a trio of Falcons in double figures in their 62-41 win over No. 3 Eastbrook on Tuesday.
Blackford (16-4) vs. Tipton (19-4), 7:30 p.m.
Blackford is averaging nearly 60 points a game while allowing just over 44 and had a 10-game win streak snapped by Eastbrook in the final regular season game.
Juniors Olivia Leas (16 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.1 steals) and Liv Waters (13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.2 steals) are both three year starters and Blackford’s leaders. Junior Brianna Stroble (8.5 points) and sophomore Sydnee Morris (8.2 points, 5.1 rebounds) provide secondary scoring options.
No. 5 Tipton took a step towards defending its sectional 39 championship with a 54-35 win over Taylor on Tuesday.
Tipton’s 6-3 junior Ashlee Schram (15 points, 11 rebounds) and senior guard Ella Wolfe (14 points, 4 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.5 assists) each scored their 1,000th career point, with about 90 seconds of each other, against Taylor. Seniors Abigail Parker (9.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2 steals) and Olivia Spidel (7 points) are also capable secondary options for Tipton.
Boys Saturday
Logansport (2-13) at Oak Hill (12-3), 1:30 p.m.
The Golden Eagles will carry a six-game win streak into the contest with the Berries and have won eight of their last nine.
Junior Landon Biegel is the top scorer in Grant County at 21.3 points per game and also lead Oak Hill at 7.7 rebounds. The Eagles are getting 14.3 points a game from junior Caleb Kroll along while junior Matthew Strange chips in nearly seven points and four assists a contest.
Oak Hill is scoring nearly 55 points a game and giving up under 47.
Meanwhile, the Berries are scoring 47.6 points per game and giving up more than 64.
Seniors Noah Lange (12.4 points) and Caleb Crook (9.5 points) lead Logansport.
Delta (8-10) at Mississinewa (6-10), 12:30 p.m.
Delta comes to Gas City in the throws of a three-game losing streak, which followed four-straight wins that included the Eagles claiming the Delaware County title. Delta is averaging and allowing just over 51 points a game.
Seniors Neil Marshall (16.1 points) and Jackson Wors (12.8) lead Delta in scoring while sophomores D’Amare Hood (8.2) and Jayden Furney (6.6) provide complimentary points.
The Indians are trending in the opposite direction of Delta with wins in their last two outings and four of the last five. Ole Miss is scoring nearly 53 points per game and giving up just over 54.
Senior Hayden Ulerick (16.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists) carries the Ole Miss offense while seniors Lucas Asbury (6.7 points), Dakota Ancil (6.6 points, 6.2 rebounds) and Ty Newsom (6.2 points) along with sophomore Gannon Smith (5.9 points) give the Indians a balanced secondary attack.
