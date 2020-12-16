CONVERSE — For most of the first three quarters Tuesday night, the Wabash girls basketball team did everything it needed to earn a convincing win at Oak Hill.
However, finishing off the 44-41 win over the Golden Eagles proved to be a difficult task for the Apaches.
Wabash used a 9-0, first-quarter run to build a 13-7 lead then held the Eagles to a single point in the second quarter to pull away for a 26-8 lead at intermission.
The Apaches still held a 31-13 advantage with just two minutes remaining in the third quarter when the tide of momentum slowly started to switch sides.
“Early I thought we really got after it defensively,” said Wabash coach Matt Stone. “We were hitting the boards and we were playing well. We used our defense to create offense. We just have to learn how to finish games.”
Oak Hill used part of the same formula that worked for Wabash to claw its way back into the game. The Eagles increased their defensive intensity, trapping Apache ball handlers as often as possible. which led to 18 second-half turnovers for Wabash, with most coming over the final 10 minutes.
“I did not think that we played with the type of intensity and desire that we needed to play with the first two-and-a-half quarters,” said Oak Hill ’s first-year coach Clay Bolser. “I told the girls that. Anybody that watched it could see that it was not the same effort as it was the last quarter.”
Carlee Biddle and Holly Gillespie each scored a bucket in the final 20 seconds of the third quarter to pare the Wabash lead to 31-17 entering the final eight minutes.
Nicole Gunderman and Mariah Wyatt each scored a basket for Wabash with an Audrey Leak 3-pointer for Oak Hill in between. A Biddle free throw and rebound basket for Kate Hornocker preceded another bucket by Wyatt - the last field goal for Wabash in the game - and the Apaches were still comfortably up 37-23 with 4:46 remaining.
Nikki Alston was fouled on a corner 3-pointer and converted the free throw to pull Oak Hill within 10, then Leak swished home another triple 35 seconds later to shrink the Wabash lead to 37-30 with 3:45 to play.
Both teams missed three free throw attempts and neither scored over the next 2:30 before Libby Mattern made a pair of charity tosses to push the Apache lead to nine with only 70 seconds left.
Leak hit a short jump shot to pull Oak Hill within seven before Alivia Short converted 1-of-2 free throws with 53.6 seconds left for a 40-32 Wabash lead.
Gillespie made a pair of free throws for the Eagles, Gunderman and Short each hit 1-of-2 for the Apaches and the lead was 42-34 with only 22.3 seconds left.
After Biddle made 1-of-2 from the line with 17 seconds left, the Apaches turned the ball over twice in rapid succession. Each time Oak Hill cashed in with a 3-pointer, the first by Leak with 10 seconds to play and the second by Treniti Thurman. Oak Hill close had closed the Wabash lead to 42-41 with 4.5 seconds remaining.
Short was immediately fouled after making a tough catch while receiving the inbound pass and swished home both free throws to reach the final score with 3.5 seconds on the clock.
Gillespie dribbled across half court and put up a running shot from about 25-feet away, but the desperation three to tie the game was off the mark and Wabash survived Oak Hill’s intense comeback.
“We’ve had four away games out of our last five games and we did a bad job finishing. We went 2-2 in those games,” Stone said. “We had really good chances to win at (Tippecanoe) Valley and Rochester and let it get away. We have to learn how to finish games.
“We had 18 second-half turnovers, missed too many free throws, got in a little foul trouble,” he continued. “It’s about that consistency. It’s about taking care of the basketball. I did think in that first half, defensively, that’s about as good of defense as we can play.”
Wyatt led the Apaches with 14 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Short finished with eight points and six boards. Isabelle Davis and Madison Lutz each scored six points off the Wabash bench.
Oak Hill was led by Leak, who scored all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter. Alston finished with 10 points and Biddle added seven. Gillespie and Hornocker each scored four. Hornocker pulled down eight rebounds as well.
The Golden Eagles’ 24-point fourth quarter was its most prolific eight minutes of the season. Oak Hill made 7-of-32 field goal attempts through the first three quarters then hit 7-of-15 in the fourth, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range.
“This (season) can’t be defined by wins and losses. It has to be defined by the progress, the process of what we’re going to do,” Bolser said. “… Our biggest problem is a lack of confidence. It’s a mental block of thinking that we’ve got to do this or got to do that.
“I’m proud of the way that they have bought into everything. They are doing a lot of great things,” he added. “This team is a lot better than what our record is. We’re not going to worry about what our record is at this point. We’re going to worry about continuing to improve, continuing to compete.”
Oak Hill (3-7) hosts Wapahani Thursday then travels to Class 2A No. 2 Frankton on Saturday.
Wabash (6-4) hosts Northfield Saturday.
