Andy Varner and Todd Chin have shared a lot of time together on the golf course through the years.
They were teammates for a time at both Marion High School and Indiana Wesleyan, and the two men have a dozen Grant County Amateur golf tournament championships between them.
As the field heads into the final 18 holes of the 89th-edition of the annual event at Meshingomesia on Sunday, its a good bet that either Varner or Chin will add another champions plaque to their collection.
Chin shot the low score of round three on Saturday at Walnut Creek with a one-under par, 71, while Varner finished in 72 after making bogey on his final hole of the day. The two long-time competitors head to the hills of the Meshingomesia having used 208 shots each through 54 holes and 11 shots clear of a three-way tie for third.
When Chin and Varner hit the first tee at 8:20 a.m., they’ll be joined by three-time amateur champ, Cody White, who shot 73 and shares third with Pete DeLongchamp (75) and Lance Hoch (75) at 219.
“All-in-all, not too bad,” Chin said of his round. “It was tough. It was so firm out there you didn’t really have control of your ball once it landed and you were always second guessing the yardage.”
Chin was 3-under par through 14 holes on Saturday, but made two bogeys over the final four holes to finish with his 71.
“I hit it pretty good most of the day. I drove it well until 16,” Chin said. “I actually started falling apart on 15. My ball ended up in a hole (off the tee) and it just squirted out right. From my third shot on 15, (then)16 and 17, I was in the trees the entire way.”
Varner was pleased with his round as well, but both men said they left a few opportunities to score on the greens throughout their rounds.
“I feel like I left four or five putts out there, but I didn’t do anything to shoot myself out of it,” Varner said. “I still have a chance going in to the final round. That’s all you can ask for.”
“I hit about three putts today I thought I hit dead center and missed,” Chin added. “I know Andy missed some, three or four putts, I thought he was going to make. He hit good putts they just didn’t go in.”
Chin won his first Grant County Amateur in 2000 then repeated as champion the next summer. The last two of his four titles came in 2003 and ’05 and he is currently tied with Jim Gallagher Jr. for fifth all-time. A win would move Chin into a fourth-place tie with Bob Holloway with five.
Varner won his first championship in 2004 the won five straight from 2009 through 2013. He has already won the third-most Amateur championships and a ninth would inch him closer to Boyd Toney, who won his 12th in 1974, and Don Humes, who won his 11th in 1954.
“We played at Marion and at Wesleyan when I was winning mine, and went away when he started winning his,” Chin said, after noting that some people in the local golf community think there’s a rivalry between he and Varner.
“I was around for a few (Varner’s wins),” Chin continued. “Basically, every time I’ve played when he started winning, he’s beat me, so I don’t really know where the rivalry is. Maybe it’s starts the actual rivalry tomorrow.”
Varner has been dominant in winning the past two county titles, and decimated the field by 21 shots last year. He said his approach to the final 18 holes won’t waiver from any other tournament round even though he's tied for the lead.
“I hope to get the first shot airborne and just take it from there,” Varner said. “In 18 holes anything can happen. It can go two or three shots in one hole either way. You’ve just got to stay in the moment.
“That's why you play, to compete,” he added. “You play against the course but then you add them up in the end. You want to win, but you want to play good. You can’t play defense.”
First flight
Gary Ross, Scott Weaver and Bob Smithson all carded 74s for the best scores in the first flight on Saturday. Ross (224) leads Weaver (226) at the top while Smithson (229) is tied with Tanner Day and Todd Butcher for third.
Second flight
Adam Corrigan (235) fired a 74 and vaulted into the lead of the second flight. He’ll be chased closely by Tony Smith (237) and Dee Ballinger (239) on Sunday.
Third flight
Incoming Eastbrook freshman Andrew Jarck (257) shot 82 on Saturday and took the lead in the third flight. But Brian Gallaway (79—258), Anthony Combs (77—259) and Nick Duke (88–260) are in close pursuit.
Leaderboard
Championship Flight
T1. Andrew Varner 70-66-72–-208
Todd Chin 69-68-71–-208
T3. Peter DeLongchamp 70-74-75–-219
Lance Hoch 72-72-75–-219
Cody White 74-72-73–-219
6. Keith Ruberg 73-73-74–-220
7. Doug Carey 75-72-75–-222
8. Ty Corey 72-74-78–-224,
9. Blake LeFavour 71-75-81–-227
First Flight
1. Gary Ross 77-73-74–-224
2. Scott Weaver 77-75-74–-226
T3. Tanner Day 76-74-79—229
Todd Butcher 75-76-78–-229
Bob Smithson 82-73-74–-229
6. Robert Etherton 81-73-76–-230
7. Mike Hicks 81-76-79–-236
8. Travis Havens 83-74-80–-237
9. Jared Jarck 77-79-83–-239
10. Ethan Bowland 79-78-85–-242
11. BJ White 79-72-WD—151
Second Flight
1. Adam Corrigan 84-77-74–-235
2. Tony Smith 80-80-77–-237
3. Dee Ballinger 85-77-77–-239
4. Ethan Gallaway 86-75-81—242
5. Kirk Barton 85-79-79–-243
6. Jenna Boucher 83-84-78—245
7. Jeffery McVicker II 79-89-79—247
8. Greg Allison 84-84-84—252
9. Ryan Simpkins 87-78-89—254
10. Graham Nelson 87-81-89—257
Third Flight
1. Andrew Jarck 89-86-82—257
2. Brian Gallaway 92-87-79—258
3. Anthony Combs 97-85-77—259
4. Nick Duke 87-85-88—260
5. Jim Brunner 93-85-85—263
6. Kevin Adkins 89-88-93—270
7. .Jeff Moore 90-89-94—273
8. Tanner Stanley 96-91-88—275
9. Brian Cowgill 90-88-92—279
10. Rhett Baker 107-119-119—345
Fourth-round tee times
Championship Flight
8 a.m. - Blake LeFavour, Ty Corey, Doug Carey.
8:10 - Keith Ruberg, Lance Hoch, Peter Delongchamp.
8:20 - Cody White, Andrew Varner, Todd Chin.
First flight
8:30 - Ethan Bowland, Jared Jarck, Travis Havens
8:40 - Mike Hicks, Robert Etherton, Bob Smithson
8:50 - Todd Butcher, Tanner Day, Scott Weaver, Gary Ross
Second Flight
9 a.m. - Graham Nelson, Ryan Simpkins, Greg Allison
9:10 - Jeffery McVicker, Jenna Boucher, Kirk Barton
9:20 - Ethan Gallaway 242, Dee Ballinger, Tony Smith, Adam Corrigan.
Third flight
9:30 - Rhett Baker, Tanner Stanley, Jeff Moore.
9:40 - Brian Cowgill, Kevin Adkins, Jim Brunner.
9:50 - Nick Duke, Anthony Combs, Brian Gallaway, Andrew Jarck.
