’Twas the day before Christmas, and all through the state
Old Man Winter is cranky, no room for debate;
The sports world fell silent for just a few days,
But will quickly return with its intriguing ways;
----
Teams have all paused for a holiday break,
With visions of the titles soon to be at stake;
While me in my sweats, hoodie on my dome,
Tries to write poetry from the comforts of home.
----
Twenty twenty-three will bring promises of fun;
Though first there are Grant 4 championships to be won
Can anyone dethrone Eastbrook and Oak Hill?
To do so requires an abundance of will.
----
On Biegel and Kroll, on Barnes and Ott
Now Jase, now Kelich gives M-G a shot.
On Miller and Castillo, On Bodie and James
Just who will be heroes in Grant 4 games?
----
Will it be Soph and Liv? Or Jaci and Abby?
Or Taylor and Alivia? or Daya and Maddy?
Perhaps Audri, or Katie, or Godfrey, or Nash,
Will determine who wins when county schools clash.
----
Now Jaymen, now Tusi, on Fouce and on Warner,
Hope to see Rogers hit more threes from the corner;
Excitement is back in the house of Bill Green,
The best of the Giants has yet to be seen.
----
Enough of the nonsense, my poetry is bad,
My assurance to you is that it isn’t a fad.
It’s only a silly method I’ve used for me to say,
Merry Christmas to you all, and to all a good day!
----
OK, sorry for the bad attempt at poetry. I do things sometimes I’m not totally proud of and this little attempt to be creative falls into that category.
Seriously, I want to say thank you for reading the Chronicle-Tribune and my work.
I understand the journalistic landscape has drastically changed over the last several years, but I assure you the good people who produce our paper five days a week work very hard to make it an informative and entertaining product.
Your support is sincerely appreciated. You are why we do what we do.
I feel very fortunate to have been able to cover sports in my home for as long as I have now, going on seven years, which seems crazy to me.
Blessed would be a more appropriate term.
But, before I get all in my feels about my job, I want to share what’s made it so much fun.
It’s kids like Landen Swanner, who I first met in my first summer here, 2016. Lando had just pitched the Ole Miss 12-and-under baseball team to a Town and Country state championship. He seemed shy when I interviewed him.
I learned that day that I struggle asking questions to young kids that get them to talk to me. My interview style is to try to spark a conversation rather than rapid-fire questions at people.
Sometimes it works, other times its a struggle. Still to this day, I’m very much a work in progress.
The cool part about it is I watched Landen grow from a sheepish 12-year old, into a historic sectional champ at Ole Miss, and now into a college sophomore at Defiance that was just named the Heartland Conference Player of the Week.
Obviously, there are so many other kids, and adults, that have made this job such a joy.
Having a chance to cover Brennan Butche’s stellar high school running career is something I’ll always remember. Sure, seeing the high achievements he reached was special, but seeing up close the behind the scenes work he put in to become the best runner in Grant County history was incredible.
Brennan’s work highlighted some of my shortcomings as an athlete.
Brennan just finished up his training to become a police officer, following in his dad’s footsteps, and is now a member of the Marion PD. Congrats Brennan. And thanks for the memories.
James Blackmon is someone I idolized as a youngster. I marveled at his grace, explosive athletic ability and his talent.
Watching James’ youngest son Jalen play for the Giants for four years, overcome a serious injury as a junior that cost him a chance to be one of the leading scorers in Indiana history, then remove his dad’s name from the top of Marion’s record books, there are no words other than lucky.
Sitting with Oak Hill coach Kevin Renbarger in the bowels of what was then Bankers Life Fieldhouse, moments after he delivered the 2018 2A state basketball championship to his alma mater, was another lifelong memory. Renbarger wore a tired smile, equal parts relief and satisfaction as he shared his emotions of the day and years leading up with to it with a special group of kids.
The next year it was Todd Law and his Golden Eagles’ girls. “Finally” coach Law exclaimed after sharing a long embrace with his wife, parents and son. I had to compose myself to talk to Todd after getting caught up in the joyous moment, and still got choked up.
Wasn’t the first time I had to wipe away tears and swallow the lump in my throat to get through and interview. I’m sure it won’t be the last either.
Obviously, it all hasn’t been happy times.
Hearing the pain in Jeff Adamson’s voice following Eastbrook’s runner-up finishes in football state championship games was difficult, not only because of the losses, but understanding the investment he’s made at his alma mater to the hundreds of kids that were sharing in the disappointment of the moment.
It was the same in my first assignment as the C-T sports editor, watching Madison-Grant lose in the 2016 softball semi-state and talking to a lifelong friend in Argyll coach Danny Justus. Last spring felt like deja vu when M-G lost a semi-state heartbreaker, only with a more recently developed friend in coach Travis Havens.
The relationships I’ve developed with coaches and kids through the past six years are something I cherish.
Adamson was the first coach that opened my eyes to how important building relationships with his players were as much as part of the Panthers’ success as his vaunted option-style running game.
Now I clearly see it with every team I cover. Relationships are the key to the whole operation, really to any operation in any walk of life.
My selfish hope is that I’m able to cover Grant County sports for many more years. Continue to build on existing relationships and develop new ones along the way.
My wishes for this Christmas and for 2023 are health, peace and prosperity for all of Grant County’s citizens.
And maybe a few championships for the teams I have the privilege to cover on a regular basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.