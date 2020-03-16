After two run-rule victories over No. 11 and cross county rival Indiana Wesleyan last week, Taylor's Maddi Evans and Erin Cozad were named the Crossroads League Pitcher and Player of the Week, respectively.
Evans, a 2018 Madison-Grant graduate, shined in her first home start of the season in the circle. Evans pitched a complete-game, two-hit shutout in the Trojans' 9-0 win to open the doubleheader. The sophomore only allowed one walk while striking out nine in earning her third victory.
