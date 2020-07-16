It’s becoming more difficult to not be excited about the possibility of having a fall sports season.
Summer camp season, albeit abbreviated, has fired up with boys basketball camps at both IWU and Taylor.
Our high school athletes are now in week two of conditioning/skills work for the potential of returning to competition in just over a month. Youth baseball across Grant County is in full swing as well and leagues will quickly start winding down with the start of the school year quickly approaching.
One of the more tedious tasks I’m faced with before every sports season is entering the schedules for all our high school teams along with Indiana Wesleyan and Taylor’s teams. And that schedule-entering process for the fall of 2020 is mostly complete.
I'm still trying not to think too much about what’s possible this fall: Marion visiting Eastbrook on Aug. 21, opening night of football season; a year older but still fairly young Madison-Grant volleyball team trying to end Mississinewa's reign as Grant County champs; Sarah Foulk chasing another 50-goal season on the pitch for an Eastbrook girls soccer team defending 3-straight sectional titles.
There’s oh so many more storylines, but those are some of the most prominent.
Truth is though, every day my apprehension also grows. Hearing how cases of COVID-19 are starting to rise at different spots throughout the country makes it seem inevitable that eventually we’re going to see it spike again in Grant County.
What follows? Who really knows? That’s kinda been the norm since the pandemic started for us anyway.
More shutdowns of schools and businesses? It's definitely a possibility.
Another class of high school students spending another semester at home for learning? More high school athletes losing a season, possibly their last, or an entire year? We will all soon find out.
Some very dear friends of mine are visiting from North Carolina. Not long after they arrived on Tuesday, their Asheville school system sent an alert out stating students will start their fall semesters learning from home. Their oldest is a senior this fall and I saw and felt her disappointment already. It doesn't look like things will be that way here, but things can change quickly during a pandemic.
I’m one of the people considered to be at the highest risk to suffer serious complications or death should I be infected by the coronavirus.
I wash my hands as often as possible every day. For the past four months I’ve traveled sparingly, with hand sanitizer and/or wipes in tow. I use one or the other every time I touch a gas pump, handle merchandise in a store or pick up fast food.
One thing I’ve learned since quarantine started, is that if you look hard enough, you can probably find information to support your own personal narrative. Whatever you choose to believe, try to have compassion.
Trips into stores with a lot of people inside have been few for me, but I’ve masked up every time. And will continue to do so. If I’m outside, I'll admit that I have not been wearing one as long as I can remain socially distanced.
If and when sports start up again, and I’m interviewing coaches and kids, I'll be wearing a mask. It's the right thing to do to protect your neighbor.
Is wearing a mask inconvenient? A little I guess. It can be irritating, especially as someone who wears glasses and deals with condensation on every exhale.
Do I like wearing a mask? That would be a strong no, but I’m not just thinking about myself in doing it. If it helps make me and anyone around me just a little safer, then it's worth my time. If it helps get kids back into classrooms and onto playing fields, wearing a mask is worth the time for all of us.
It may sound to some of you like I’m fearful. I assure you that isn’t the case, at least when it comes to the virus.
In my opinion being asked to wear a mask has nothing to do with infringement of personal freedom. There shouldn’t be any politics involved in the decision to wear a mask at all, but I’m observant enough to see there is.
A simple scientific experiment done by Channel 13 and released on Twitter sold me to the importance of a mask earlier this week. The journalist coughed into three separate petri dishes: one without a mask, one wearing a cloth mask and one with an N95 mask. Only a day later, the petri dishes were revisited. Nothing growing in the N95 mask dish, one-single minute spot in the cloth dish, an array and abundance of disgusting growth in the uncovered dish.
I’ve said it before, I’m far from being a scientist, but I believe in science. And to me, that simple experiment done by a TV journalist, was telling about the power of preventative measures.
Not sure why I connected a talk-radio conversation about Southeastern Conference football with the Revolutionary War, but it happened earlier this week while driving around Marion.
One of the pillars, I believe, of how America was built came from Patrick Henry during the Second Virginia Convention in 1775. History books have Henry quoted as saying, “Give me liberty, or give me death,” as he tried to rally revolutionary soldiers in attempt to free themselves and plant the seeds of the country.
The definition of liberty is the state of being free within society from oppressive restrictions imposed by authority on one’s way of life, behavior, or political views.
I’m thankful to be an American, thankful for the liberty that comes along with living here. I’m also thankful for the people I get to encounter on a daily basis. Sharing life and space with other people is truly the treasure beyond measure.
I find it hard to believe that wearing a mask is the least bit oppressive. In fact, it’s laughable to think.
Yet, so many are fearful that freedom is being taken away.
As long as the virus exists, people are going to die from it: Old people, middle-aged people, young people – people from all and any walks of life. Death and debilitation are going to happen.
Sure, death rates are low for the number of infections to be found, but the virus chooses who it takes.
I recently heard some information that I choose to write into my narrative in that if everyone wore a mask for six weeks - six weeks - the virus would all but disappear. It’s happened in other countries, why not here?
Because six weeks of wearing a mask is too much to ask from some people, but potentially sacrificing lives, however many it ends up being, is seemingly no big deal to some people.
To me, that’s frightening and sad.
Here's to hoping that the country will heed the advice and warnings from health officials -- the people who we should be listening to, not talking heads on TV. If we do our best to contain and protect our communities, sports and the entire country will roar back to life faster than if we are selfish.
