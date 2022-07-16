The final round of the 91st Grant County Amateur golf championship sponsored by Hoosier Jiffy Print could have the feel of an old Wild West shootout Sunday at Arbor Trace.
While high drama has been part of the chase for the title in each of the past two summers, those races essentially came down to two men battling in almost a match play situation to decide the winner.
To start Sunday’s round, a trio of golfers are sharing the lead while another three men are all within two shots of the top spot.
The lead pack of Lance Hoch, Blake LeFavour and Aaron Fulda are all in pursuit of their first County Am title. They entered the third round at the Marion Elks on Saturday in a three-way tie, one shot behind 36-hole leaders, Todd Chin and BJ White.
Hoch, LeFavour and Fulda each fired a one-over par, 73 at the Elks and leap-frogged into the lead by one shot over five-time champion, Chin, who finished with 75.
The Elks’ primary defense against the field was its undulated greens and some difficult pin placements, and nearly every golfer in the championship flight felt like they left shots on the course, particularly on those putting surfaces.
“The pin placements on these greens, they’ve been working to speed these greens up quite a bit, and they were tricky,” said LeFavour, who will be a senior at IWU this fall. “They were tough to read and I missed a couple three footers I would make most other places. That was a key point today.
“I hit my driver really well for the most part and hit my irons solid” he added. “I gave myself a lot of chances but didn’t capitalize on my putts. I left a lot of putts out there. I’m happy with the way I stuck the ball. I just have to go into tomorrow with confidence and try to do the best I can.”
Hoch put himself in contention in each of the last two county tourneys, and was in the battle with four-time winner, Cody White and eight-time champ, Andy Varner until a couple bogeys to start the back nine at Meshingomesia last year left him watching and chasing the final few holes.
He hopes the final round at Arbor Trace will be a little different.
“All this year I’ve been hitting the ball really well but my putting is not where I’d like to be,” Hoch said. “When I shoot well my putts are falling. It’s defintey going to be a shootout tomorrow. I think I can putt a little better since I grew up there.
“I’m going there and playing my game. I’m gonna miss some putts and make some putts but I can’t worry about anybody else,” he added. “it’s not over until that last putt drops. …. I’m looking forward to it and think it’s going to be a good day.”
Fulda, who will be a sophomore at Eastbrook, has already had a busy and impressive week. Though he’s new to the pressure of the final group in a county am, he’s a veteran of being in contention and winning golf tournaments. Fulda shot 76 to win a Little City Golf Tour event at Honeywell on Monday, shot 74 at Chestnut Hills in Fort Wayne on Tuesday to win an Indiana junior Golf Association event on Tuesday, then finished his week with rounds of 76 and 71 to place eighth out of 150 junior players at Rock Hollow in Peru.
The best round of Saturday was turned in by Varner, who entered the round six shots off the lead. However, he'll head to Arbor Trace trailing by only two. He was four-under par going to the 15th tee, but made a double bogey on the par-3 and settled for shooting a two-under, 70.
“First one of the tournament,” Varner said of the double. “Hit a bad tee shot and compounded the errors from there. A couple years ago I made triple on that hole this year I made double so I guess I improved. Still not good
“I’ve hit the ball the same way for three days I just haven’t scored. Maybe (putts will) fall tomorrow, maybe they won’t.”
BJ White finished with 76 after making consecutive bogeys on 10, 11 and 12. He said he was disappointed only by the fact that he chunked a couple of chips that led to the dropped shots, but was happy to be going to Arbor Trace only two shots off the lead.
“If I don’t make those bad chips I’m right in it,” White said. “To be honest with three rounds under my best, I’ve played three really good rounds of golf for a guy that doesn’t get to play a whole lot. I’m really pleased.”
Defending champion Cody White shot 74 is five shots behind the lead trio. Keith Ruberg had 76 and sits six strokes back.
Fulda’s teammate at Eastbrook, rising junior Andrew Jarck, shot 76 to move to the top of the first flight. Mike Hicks fired a 75 to jump from 10th to a tie for third with Todd Butcher (78), four behind Jarck. Pete DeLongchamp finished with 77 and is one back.
Ethan Gallaway shot 79 to edge into the second flight top spot, one stroke ahead of Braden Renbarger, who finished with 82.
The battle in the third flight appears to be for second place behind Justin Dakin, who shot an 83 and leads by 10 shots.
91st Grant County Amateur golf tourney
54-hole scores
Rd. 1 - Meshingomesia
Rd. 2 - Walnut Creek
Rd. 3 - Marion Elks
Final round at Arbor Trace, Sunday, 8 a.m.
Championship flight
T1. Lance Hoch 74-70-73–217
Aaron Fulda 76-68-73—217
Blake LeFavour 76-68-73—217
4. Todd Chin 72-71-75–218
T5. BJ White 73-70-76—219
Andy Varner 76-73-70—219
7. Cody White 77-71-74–222
8. Keith Ruberg 73-74-76—223
9. Tanner Day 74-78-77—229
10. Robert Etherton 77-76-81—234
First flight
1. Andrew Jarck 75-80-76—231
2. Peter DeLongchamp 78-77-77—232
T3. Todd Butcher 82-75-78—235
Mike Hicks - 83-77-75—235
T5. Loren Oke 77-77-82—236
Andrew Morrical 83-76-77—236
7. Joshua Dakin 80-78-80—238
8. Jared Jarck 81-74-84—239
9. Bob Smithson 81-73-87—241
10. Doug Carey 79-79-84—242
Second flight
1. Ethan Gallaway 85-81-79—245
2. Braden Renbarger 83-81-82–246
3. Kirk Barton 88-76-88—252
4. Kevin Caudill 87-80-87–254
5. Devin McVicker 85-81-89—255
6. Landon Tropf 88-86-85—259
7. Nick Duke Sr. 87-87-90—264
8. Jeffery McVicker 85-88-87–260
9. Jeff Leckron 87-86-97—270
10. Chad Hurd 85-82-xx—WD
Third flight
1. Justin Dakin 86-89-83—258
2. Jeff Moore 92-88-88—268
3. Brian Fuller 89-92-88—269
4. Phil Leckron 97-81-93–271
5. Ian Brookshire 100-87-87—274
6. Jimmy Reeves 92-98-92—282
7. Carter Elkins 102-94-88–284
8. Brian Gallaway 101-94-90—285
9. Bob Leckron 94-101-104—299
Sunday tee times at Arbor Trace
Third flight
8 a.m.: Elkins, B. Gallaway, B. Leckron
8:10: P. Leckron, Brookshire, Reeves
8:20: Justin Dakin, Moore, Fuller
Second flight
8:30: J. McVicker, Duke Sr., J. Leckron
8:40: Caudill, D. McVicker, Tropf
8:50: E. Gallaway, Renbarger, Barton
First flight
9 a.m.: J. Jarck, Smithson, Carey
9:10: Morrical, One, Joshua Dakin
9:20: A. Jarck, DeLongchamp, Hicks, Butcher
Championship flight
9:30: Ruberg, Day, Etherton
9:40: Varner, BJ, White, C. White
9:50: LeFavour, Fulda, Hoch, Chin
