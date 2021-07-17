UPLAND — The 90th Grant County Amateur golf tournament championship will likely be decided among three men when the final round tees off at Meshingomesia Golf Club Sunday morning.
Eight-time champ Andy Varner and three-time winner Cody White are chasing Lance Hoch, who is in pursuit of his first title, with the trio separated by only three strokes after Saturday’s third-round at Walnut Creek.
A chip in on the par-3 12th by Hoch was the first of four birdies in five holes for the lefty. A deft up-and-down for par on the par-4 17th and low-stress two-putt par on 18 gave Hoch a back-9 32, a 68 for the day and a two-shot lead over White at 11-under par through 54 holes.
“I came in with a game plan and I had to change it,” said Hoch, who after stood at even par through the first 11 holes.
Hoch was working his original game plan the way he wanted, but after making par on the par-5 11th while Varner and White each made birdie, it was time for a “halftime” adjustment.
“I came in was just like stay relaxed and don’t push anything … stay consistent with pars and see what they do,” said Hoch a former Eastbrook at Huntington University standout. “They started out birdying. Then on the 11th hole … I was like alright it's time to go.
“I told myself to be more aggressive. I was trying to swing more relaxed then I was like swing harder though it now. That pretty much changed everything for me. I was able to get way more focused than I was at the beginning.”
Hoch left his iron shot on the fringe of the par-3 12th and chipped in. He followed with a birdie and the par-4 13th and missed a short birdie putt at the par-4 14th.
“It’s going to happen. You’re going to miss a three-footer once in a blue moon, unfortunately it happened when I could have birdied five in a row,” Hoch said. “I was mad, but I was like a par five coming up, easy birdie hole, hit two good shots and up-and-down for birdie.
Again, Hoch executed his plan to perfection, though he nearly chipped in for eagle on the 15th. He then hit another wedge inside three feet and made birdie at the par-4 16th.
Hoch said he’ll try to approach Sunday’s round with a relaxed mindset.
“At the end of the day, I’m just out having fun playing golf,” he said. “Weather has been good, thank God for even being here in this world with covid and everything. I’m just going to hit one shot at a time and if I win that’s awesome.
White entered the third round leading Hoch by two and Varner by five. The two former champions matched 34s on the front nine and White led by four, but three bogeys in five holes - two where Hoch made birdie - quickly changed things at the top of the leaderboard.
White gained some momentum to cap his round by making a big-right breaking, 25-foot birdie putt to finish off his even-par round of 72.
“The birdie on 18 was big. I feel a little bit better walking off the golf course with a little momentum,” White said. “The rest of the day was pretty rough.
“I feel like the biggest part of it, last weekend I played the par-5s eight under and today I played the one-over so that was a big factor.”
Varner made three birdies and a bogey on the back nine and shot matching 34s to equal Hoch’s 68. He’ll start three stokes off the lead and one behind White.
“I’ve hit the ball well all three rounds, I just haven’t made putts. Hopefully they fall tomorrow,” Varner said. “A lot can happen on the first four or five holes (at Meshingomesia) and a lot can happen on the back nine. Just try to get that first shot airborne and take if from there.”
Scott Weaver shot 75 and will join the lead trio in the final pairing at 9:40 a.m. Sunday.
The second low score of the day came from the first flight, where rising Eastbrook sophomore Andrew Jarck fired a two-under 70 to jump from 13th to fifth on the flight’s leaderboard. His career-best round pulled Jarck within three shots of Doug Carey and Todd Butcher.
Butcher carded a 73 and Carey shot 75 to take the first-flight lead while Jared Jarck (75), Andrew’s dad, and BJ White (77) are tied for third two shots back. Ethan Gallaway (74), Aaron Fulda (76), and Mike Hicks (78) are within four and Bill Corey (74) is five shots behind Carey and Butcher.
Former Eastbrook standout and current Indiana Tech player Jenna Boucher put herself in good position to claim the second-flight trophy. Boucher led by one entering Saturday and her flight-best 78 put her five-shots clear of Bob Smithson (80) and six up on Caleb Oliver (82).
Grant County Amateur scores
(Rounds at Arbor Trace, Elks, Walnut Creek)
Championship Flight
1. Lance Hoch 66-71-68—205
2. Cody White 68-67-72—207
3. Andy Varner 73-67-68–208
4. Scott Weaver 70-74-75—219
5. Tom Barnes 71-71-81—223
T6. Michael Law 74-75-76—225
Gary Ross 74-77-74—225
T8. Pete DeLongchamp 73-77-77—227
Robert Etherton 72-78-77—227
10. Kent Hayes 74-77-78–229
11. Adam Corrigan 71-78-82—231
First Flight
T1. Doug Carey 71-81-75—227
Todd Butcher 72-82-73—227
T3. BJ White 75-77-77—229
Jared Jarck 76-78-75–229
5. Andrew Jarck 78-82-70—230
T6. Aaron Fulda 78-77-76–231
Mike Hicks 76-77-78—231
Ethan Gallaway 78–79–74-231
9. Bill Corey 74-84-74—232
10. Ethan Bowland 74-78-81—233
11. Josh Dakin 77-78-79—234
12. Ty Corey 79-77-81—237
13. Tanner Day 81-77-87—245
Second Flight
1. Jenna Boucher 80-85-78–243
2. Bob Smithson 81-87-80—248
3. Caleb Oliver 81-86-82—249
4. Jeff Moore 81-89-87—257
T5. Domenic Brankle 90-85-85—260
. Tyler Small 84-89-87—260
7. Ian Brookshire 80-92-93—265
T8. Nick Duke Sr. 93-84-89—266
Micah Butte 92-89-85—266
9. Dakota McClellan 109-113-104—326
WD: Anthony Combs, Carter Elkins
Sunday tee times at Meshingomesia
8 a.m. - Dakota McClellan, Nick Duke, Sr.
8:10 - Micah Butte, Ian Brookshire,
8:20 - Domenic Brankle, Tyler Small, Jeff Moore
8:30 - Caleb Oliver, Bob Smithson, Jenna Boucher
8:40 - Tanner Day, Ty Corey, Josh Dakin
8:50 - Ethan Bowland, Bill Corey, Mike Hicks
9 a.m. - Aaron Fulda, Ethan Gallaway, Andrew Jarck
9:10 - Jared Jarck, BJ White, Doug Carey, Todd Butcher
9:20 - Adam Corrigan, Kent Hayes, Pete DeLongchamp
9:30 - Robert Etherton, Gary Ross, Michael Law, Tom Barnes
9:40 - Scott Weaver, Andy Varner, Cody White, Lance Hoch 205
