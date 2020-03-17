When Jalen Blackmon was lost for the season to an ACL injury, it was up to JK Thomas and RaSheed Jones to keep the Marion Giants boys’ basketball team afloat.

Thomas and Jones picked up the slack and led the Giants to a fourth-place finish in the North Central Conference, a very respectable showing considering the circumstances. The Giants went on to capture their 70th IHSAA sectional championship and avenged a conference loss to Harrison in the process.

