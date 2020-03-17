Marion sophomore RaSheed Jones averaged nearly 16 points and five rebounds per game in helping the Giants to a third-place finish in the NCC and a sectional championship. He was one of three Giants to earn All-NCC first team honors.
Jalen Blackmon was averaging nearly 30 points and more than six assists per game when his season was cut short to injury. He was one of three Giants to earn All-NCC first-team honors along with RaSheed Jones and JK Thomas.
When Jalen Blackmon was lost for the season to an ACL injury, it was up to JK Thomas and RaSheed Jones to keep the Marion Giants boys’ basketball team afloat.
Thomas and Jones picked up the slack and led the Giants to a fourth-place finish in the North Central Conference, a very respectable showing considering the circumstances. The Giants went on to capture their 70th IHSAA sectional championship and avenged a conference loss to Harrison in the process.
