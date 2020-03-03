LAFAYETTE — The Marion Giants couldn’t have scripted a better start to their Class 4A Sectional 7 opener against McCutcheon on Tuesday night.
Senior JK Thomas lit up Lafayette Jeff’s Crowley Center court for 17 points over the first eight minutes, which included hitting 5-of-6 from 3-point range. Thomas went on to pour in 37 points and lead the Giants into the semifinals with an 81-57 win over their NCC rival.
Less than a month ago, Marion overcame a 12-point deficit in the last four minutes to earn a one-point win over McCutcheon on Valentines Day in Bill Green Arena.
There would be no such late-game drama on Tuesday.
“JK came out with a lot of confidence. He’s been doing that his whole career,”. said Giants coach James Blackmon. “The team rallied around it. We came out with that type of spark and continue to play with that quickness and as a unit. I thought offensively and defensively, we rebounded the ball well and we pushed it up.
“This is how you should play at the end of the season,” he continued. “I think we can still correct a few things as far as our defensive rotation and that’s going to make us pretty solid in our game Friday night.”
Collectively the Giants connected on 10-of-15 field goal attempts and held the Mavericks to a 3-fo-14 start to the field. Marion also limited McCutcheon to one offensive rebound and forced three turnovers, racing out to a 26-9 lead after one.
Behind hot-shooting from freshman Dra Gibbs-Longhorn, the Mavericks were able to mount a charge in the second quarter and closed within 28-22 with just over four minutes to play in the half, but the Giants held McCutcheon scoreless for the final 4:25 and finished with a 10-0 flurry.
Sophomore RaSheed Jones knocked down a 3-pointer, followed by a two from Thomas. Junior Jermaine Woods got a rebound basket and Thomas ran down a long defensive rebound, raced up court and swished home his sixth 3-pointer of the half just before the buzzer to extend the Giants lead to 38-22.
Thomas finished the first half with 22 of his 37 points.
“My coach said come in with intensity so that’s what I had to do,” Thomas said. “My last game was pretty bad, so I had to come into this game and change that around.
“We talked about coming out pretty fast and putting it away early, and that’s what we kind of did,” he added.
Thomas made reference to his game Friday night against Fort Wayne Snider in Bill Green Arena where he finished with 24 points but was 0-for-16 from long range. He torched the Mavericks by going 6-for-10 from long range, 12-for-20 overall and made all seven of his free throw attempts.
Jones helped pick up the scoring responsibility in the second half, putting in 15 of his 18 points, including 11 in the third quarter as the Giants pulled away to a 62-38 lead.
A 9-4 run starting the fourth-quarter increased the advantage to its largest all night at 71-42, and the Giants were able to cruise for the final six minutes of the game.
Junior Matthew Goolsby contributed 13 points on 6-of-8 field goal shooting and pulled down a game-high eight rebounds for Marion. Jones and Thomas pulled down six rebounds apiece. Junior Rodney Gipson chipped in three points but dished out a game-high six assists.
Overall, Marion shot 55.3 percent (26-of-47) from the field, 10-of-21 from 3-point range and 19-of-26 from the free throw line.
Gibbs-Lawhorn poured in 35 points for McCutcheon but was the only Maverick in double figures. The freshman made 12-of-28 of his field goal attempts.
“The game plan was just to stay in front of him and when he drives get help, make his other teammates a factor,” Thomas said of defending Gibbs-Lawhorn, who scored 33 points in the previous meeting..
“We got the ball out of his hands, and he made some tough shots,” Blackmon said. “But one guy I don’t think is going to be able to beat us. I thought they came out with a great game plan but when they tried to match our intensity, we just kept playing.”
Senior Rowan Farrell finished with seven points and Bernardez added six for the Mavericks.
McCutcheon managed just a 20-for-61 (32.8 percent) shooting performance, 6-for-24 from deep and 11-for-17 from the line. Gibbs-Lawhorn accounted for all six makes from long range on 13 attempts.
Marion won the battle on the backboards, 38-32 and outscored McCutcheon, 24-14 in the paint.
“We rebounded. Everybody rebounded,” Blackmon said. “We rotated where the ball was, we showed our hands and we talked. The key is communicating on the defensive end, and I thought we did that tonight.”
The Giants (12-11) now play Logansport (9-13) in the first semifinal on Friday at 6 p.m. Marion topped the Berries, 72-44 on Jan. 31.
Harrison (18-6), a 68-43 winner over Kokomo, meets No. 7 Lafayette Jeff (21-4) in the second semifinal.
In other late sectional games involving Grant County teams on Tuesday, Mississinewa topped Oak Hill, 57-43 in 3A Sectional 23 at Norwell. Blackford got past Madison-Grant, 82-69 in Class 2A Sectional 39 at Blackford.
For full stories on Ole Miss-Oak Hill and M-G-Blackford, visit chronicle-tribune.com or see Thursday’s print edition.
