I spent some time on Tuesday afternoon seeking out inspirational and motivational quotes on the internet.
My life has pretty much revolved around sports since I was very young, and I feel fortunate to have maintained the ability to write about local athletes and teams through this pandemic.
I’ll admit I have also struggled to keep a positive mindset, especially the last few days.
Maintaining positive mental health has been a lifelong battle.
I’m not looking for any sympathy, though. I understand there are much more substantial issues in play than not having games. Livelihoods are being jeopardized, and people are struggling to put food on their tables and keep a place to shelter while solutions are being sought.
Worst of all, lives are still being lost.
New questions arise seemingly every day. The amount of information being thrown at us makes it difficult to know exactly where the right answers can be found or what sources to even trust.
Scrolling through social media is difficult, sometimes impossible.
On the positive side, social media helps keep us connected during our uncommon struggles of quarantine. It gives us a way to try and spread some positivity or induce some smiles, but it has also become an outlet for negativity.
Political divisiveness, disrespectful name calling and an spewing ignorance and hate while hidden behind the veil of the internet fills too much space on social media and has become a source of frustration for me.
One of the quotes I came across while reading felt applicable to this time in history.
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that,” is what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once profoundly stated.
A lot of Dr. King’s vision still applies.
Yes, the pandemic has been a dark time in all of our lives. And whether you like it or not, or believe it or not, we are all connected in this fight through the darkness.
I’m certain that all of us, at least at times since mid-March, have dealt with the mental strain caused by uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.
How could we not?
I’ve been able to find some solace reading and hearing the stories about our frontline warriors who go to battle everyday to serve, protect and heal. And our teachers who are doing everything within their power to accommodate and take care of students. There have also been numerous stories about some of those students and others who serve as volunteers that highlight how they are making sure the most vulnerable are cared for.
There are certainly plenty of people that inspire hope in this time of need.
Human rights activist Desmond Tutu once said, “Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all the darkness.”
And there is light starting to shine. This week, businesses are starting to cautiously open back up, being mindful of social distancing and other personal protective recommendations.
One of the most encouraging signs of returning to whatever our new normal will be, as it pertains to the sports world anyway, is that professional leagues are discussing how to safely start competing again. NASCAR has four races scheduled over a 10-day period starting on Sunday.
High school athletes are also scheduled to be able to return to their respective schools on July 1 to start preparing for the 2020-21 sports year.
I hope if you’re taking to the time to read this column, you’ve also spent some time reading the series of stories I’ve written about the spring sports seniors in Grant County. If you haven’t read them yet, the stories are free and available at chronicle-tribune.com. There you’ll find all but boys and girls track, which I will start publishing on Thursday.
Easily the most enjoyable part of my job during quarantine has been connecting with all the spring sports coaches.
Most of those conversations lasted much longer than a normal interview. In fact, most phone calls lasted at least 30 minutes, a few reached an hour or beyond.
Then there was Oak Hill softball coach Ben Johnson, who I chatted with for nearly two hours. We talked some about softball and his seniors, then we talked about sports, life and anything else that crossed our minds.
Every one of those conversations was both enjoyable and therapeutic, at least on my end. And I think the coaches would say the same thing.
I’m not sure enjoyable applies to talking about their seniors. The virus robbed them all of spending a final season together competing, learning, teaching.
Sir Isaac Newton once quipped, “If I have seen farther than others, it is because I was standing on the shoulders of giants.”
I equate those coaches to the giants Newton was speaking about. Their shoulders provided the lessons and platform for all their athletes to chase the peak of potential.
