Many times since I graduated from Marion High School in 1987, I’ve heard the comment, “Hunt, if you’d have gone to any other school in the state, you’d have been a star on the basketball court.”
It’s always been flattering to hear that from someone. Who knows, maybe it would have been the case.
But I’ve never really given much thought to what might have been somewhere else, because I wanted to be a Marion Giant.
As my high school basketball career went, I feel like the luckiest man to ever lace up his sneakers in Indiana.
When I got to put on the purple and gold, run onto the floor in the Marion Athletic Arena, a childhood hoop dream was fulfilled.
What happened during my high school basketball days was beyond anything I could’ve ever imagined.
I was reminded, again, just how privileged I was to be a Marion Giant on Wednesday at the Indiana State Fair. I was asked to join a trio of my former teammates and the legendary Voice of the Giants for more than half a century, to discuss our hoop memories.
The event was organized by the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, sponsored by Indianapolis City League and titled: A Discussion Series: Indiana’s All-Time Great High School Basketball teams.
The Voice, Jim Brunner, served as the moderator and walked Lyndon Jones, Jay Edwards, Kyle Persinger and myself down memory lane of growing up and playing ball in Marion.
We talked about starting out at the Marion PAL Club as impressionable youngsters in the mid 1970s. Our basketball careers started then and there on the heels of the Giants winning back-to-back state championships in 1975 and ’76.
We all caught Giant Fever and started to fall in love with the game in that blue metal building on Horton Street.
Memories flooded back listening to Lyndon and Jay and Kyle share their experiences.
As kids, we’d heading down to the Arena floor after the Giants won a sectional or regional, stand under the bucket where the high school players were cutting down nets, scavenging for piece of it and an autograph.
We talked about our junior high days, Jay and I at Jones, Perse and Lyndon at Justice, and the city rivalry.
Lyndon shared that “we were still friends, but I didn’t like you guys.” The feeling was mutual from the Jones Panthers’ perspective.
The games in our two years of junior high were intense. The Justice Patriots found a way to scrape out wins in three of the four meetings, but we celebrated like it was a state title after we won at Jones in eighth grade.
Fun times for sure, but nothing in comparison for what would come over the next four years.
The Class of ’87 was split into two teams our freshman year at the high school. The only time we competed against each other was almost every day in practice, and the experience made us all better players.
I played for the Purple team coached by Mel Wysong, while legendary Jack Colescott coached the Gold. Jack and Mel put us through some intense practices, demanded we did things the right way, and helped mold us into good players and good people.
Lyndon never played a game of freshman basketball. Coach Bill Green swooped in and promoted him to varsity just a couple days before our Purple team was to start the season. Jay didn’t play much on the Gold team either before he was called up to varsity.
It was a bit surreal sitting on stage with those guys, Smoke and Silk, Jones and Edwards, even though we’ve been friends since we were 7- or 8-years old. It was cool listening to their perspectives of our early years in basketball.
I learned, literally on Wednesday, that Lyndon was supposed to attend Jones Junior High, but he thought and believed Coach Green made sure he spent those two years at Justice.
Green probably wanted to let Jay and Lyndon compete against each other before uniting them and helping them become one of the best duos in state hoops history and Co-Mr. Basketballs in 1987.
I was closest to Kyle Persinger, not only on the stage Wednesday, but as teammates and friends in high school. We shared a love of Cincinnati Reds baseball and professional wrestling, as well as Phylis Knost’s newspaper class – The Survey at MHS – where this whole writing thing began for me.
Perse and I took a trip with Brunner to a WWF, Saturday Night Main Event taping in South Bend on a weeknight during our senior year. His love of wrestling earned him the nickname Junkyard Dog from Brunner, and he was all of that and more on the court. He could have just as easily been called Mr. Clutch, because of his penchant to make an enormous play just when we needed one the most.
I cross paths with Perse more frequently than I do with any other teammate from back in the day. It’s usually in the Jim Brunner Press Box at Giants’ games during the winter. He’s JB’s color analyst while I’m doing what I do for the Chronicle-Tribune.
Honestly, I was hesitant when Jim first asked me to be on the panel, but I’m so glad I participated.
On stage before us was the 1969 Indianapolis Washington Continentals, a team led by George McGinnis, Steve Downing and Wayne Pack. A team that broke the hearts of Giants’ players and fans with a buzzer beating win over Marion in a state semifinal game that year.
That Washington team was also coached by Bill Green, who made his way to Marion shortly after that season. It was interesting to hear Downing and Pack share their perspectives about how Coach Green impacted their lives and trajectory in basketball, before we shared ours.
Coach Green was a maestro in my estimation. He was a players coach that knew well the talent he was leading and adept at getting his players to understand the roles that would best serve the team.
Our panel was obviously incomplete.
Our ‘87 classmates, Daric Keys and Eric Ewer were unable to attend because of work commitments. I’d love to know about our classmate and teammate, Robert Stanley, who I haven’t seen in 30 years.
Our panel could have very well included guys from the Classes of ’85 and ’86, because they were all part of the record-setting run.
Jay and Lyndon both spoke about the importance of playing with seniors Nikki Mallory, Lefon Bowen and Jay Teagle during their sophomore seasons in 1985, and how much they learned from that trio. I’m sure Perse, Ewer and Keys all feel the same way. All made important contributions along the way to an undefeated season and first of three-straight state championships.
Lyndon said Green was “lucky” during his career to be blessed to with the talent he was able to coach. And he was absolutely correct in that assessment.
But the players that played for Green were also lucky to learn and benefit from his wisdom.
In most instances, I believe a state championship comes from the marriage between coach and players, and that’s something Marion had the good fortune of living five times with Greenie sitting on the bench.
The 2003 state champions from Pike immediately followed us in the forum. Later on Wednesday, the 2006 team from Lawrence North, one that featured Mike Conley and Greg Oden and also won three-straight state titles with that dynamic duo, took the stage. The day wrapped up with the 2009 Ben Davis girls champs.
Honestly, there are a number of teams that can make the case of being among Indiana’s All-Time Great high school basketball teams.
The debate about who is the best is extremely subjective. Without the invention of a time-travel machine, that’s an argument that will rage on until the end of time.
I’d put my Marion Giants on the floor against any of them, then sit in my usual spot on the end of the bench and root like crazy. I’d often marvel at the talent produced in Marion and displayed by the Giants.
My class was loaded with talent. Marion could have had a second varsity team in 1987 and it would have competed and beaten most teams in Indiana.
As a walked out of the Farm Bureau Auditorium in the Purdue Extension building on Wednesday, I felt like our discussion could have gone on much longer than the 60 or so minutes it lasted.
I also carried that surreal feeling with me on my walk to the car and the drive home.
The stars aligned for me to be born in 1968 and grow up here during the Golden Age of high school hoops. I fell in love with the game and the Marion Giants at a young age.
I was extremely blessed to be part of the Class of 1987, play basketball alongside an amazingly talented and good group of guys, and play a role in Purple Reign.
Those guys are as much brothers as they are friends, though reunions like Wednesday’s haven’t happened often through the years. And that one was missing a lot of dudes.
But it was another special day and I’m thankful to have been part of it.
Honestly, and again, there’s never been anybody more fortunate than I, to have ever laced up his sneakers and played high school basketball in Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.