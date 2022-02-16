Tickets are still available for the premier of “The Forgotten Ones,” a documentary produced by Mark Fauser featuring the triumph and heartbreak of the 2008 Marion Giants boys’ basketball season.

The viewing will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Marion Elks, 1100 E. Bond Ave., starting with drinks and appetizers at 5:30 p.m.

