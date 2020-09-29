The Indiana High School Athletic Association released sectional pairings for boys tennis along with boys and girls soccer on Monday.
Tennis sectionals begin around the state on Wednesday while the soccer tournaments start next week.
Boys tennis
Marion Sectional
The Giants will begin defense of their sectional title with a match against Madison-Grant. Marion topped the Argylls, 3-2 on Sept. 15 in Fairmount.
The other semifinal features Central Indiana Conference champion Mississinewa again Blackford. The Indians topped the Bruins, 5-0 on Sept. 3.
Both semifinals will start at 5 p.m. as will Thursday’s championship match. The sectional champion advances to the Marion Regional which begins on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Sectional pairings 2A, sect. 21 at Mississinewa
The host Indians will face Northwestern in the first game of the tournament on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Western meets Oak Hill at 7 p.m. in game two.
The winners face off on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. in the first semifinal with Maconaquah and Peru meeting in the second semifinal at 7 p.m.
The championship is scheduled for Oct. 10 at 2 p.m.
2A, sect. 23 at Norwell
Marion will face defending sectional champ and No. 20 Bellmont on Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. in a semifinal.
Norwell and New Haven open the tournament on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with the winner advancing to meet Heritage in the 7 p.m. semifinal.
The championship will be Oct. 10 at 2 p.m.
A, sect. 39 at Blackford
Defending champion Eastbrook originally drew Whitko, but found out following the drawing that their prospective opponent did not field a girls team this year so only four teams will compete at Blackford.
Wabash faces Manchester in the 5 p.m. semifinal on Tuesday, Oct. 6 followed by the Class A No. 5 Panthers meeting the host Bruins at 7 p.m.
The championship match is set for 2 p.m. on Oct. 10.
Boys soccer
Sectional pairings 3A, sect. 5 at McCutcheon
Marion opens sectional play against Logansport at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 followed by No. 17 Harrison and Kokomo at 7:30 p.m.
The winners will meet in a 5:30 p.m. semifinal on Oct. 7 followed by Lafayette Jeff and McCutcheon.
The Oct. 10 championship match is at 7 p.m.
2A, sect. 21 at Northwestern
Matches between Western and Tipton at 5 p.m. and No. 16 Northwestern and Eastern at 7 p.m. highlight opening night on Monday with winners moving into the semifinals on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Mississinewa meets Peru at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at followed by No. 11 Oak Hill and Maconaquah with winners meeting in the 7 p.m. semifinal on Wednesday.
The championship is on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.
2A, sect. 24 at Eastbrook
No. 14 Eastbrook opens play against No. 13 Yorktown on Monday at 6 p.m. The winner moves into a semifinal match against Delta on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.
Muncie Burris plays New Castle on Tuesday at 5 p.m. followed by Jay County and Blackford at 7 p.m. with the winners meeting in the second semifinal.
The championship is Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Monday’s Games
Mississinewa 3, Muncie Burris 2
Madison-Grant 5, Lapel 0
Girls Soccer
Monday’s Games
Tipton 6, Marion 0
Hamilton Heights 3, Oak Hill 0
boys soccer
Monday’s Game
Oak Hill 3, Pendleton Heights 1
volleyball
Monday’s Game
Tipp. Valley 3, Oak Hill 0
Wednesday’s Games
North Miami at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
Blackford at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.