For nearly six years now, I’ve been working on a technological advancement in physiology I hope one day will make me very wealthy.
Once I get it all figured out, it’s certain to fund my retirement from sports reporting, but honestly, I’ve made little headway in the endeavor.
Okay, I’m no closer to the answer I’m searching for today than I was on June 3, 2016, my first day as sports editor at the Chronicle-Tribune.
By now you’re probably asking yourself, “what in the world is Scott rambling about?”
The pursuit: teleportation and physical quartering (without being drawn), or a combination of the two. Perhaps even other avenues.
You see, most days during the school year when high school sports seasons are in full swing, I look at the schedule and say, “I’d like to go to this game. I’d love to go out here tonight. But I really need to go here because” … yada yada yada.
Figuring out where I’m going is the daily challenge, made even more difficult by having an indecisive disposition, somewhat of a personality flaw.
Choosing one game, one destination for the day can be maddening, frustrating, at times even disappointing.
Now everyone break out the tiny violins or call the wambulance because Scott has a daily pity party when he can’t figure what he wants to do or where he wants to go. Again.
Eventually I always come up with some sort of plan. Sometimes it’s at the last minute.
Sometimes it’s even a good one.
My guess is that your definition of good is likely dependent on whatever school and/or sport you’re aligned. If my daily routine includes covering said school/sport, the plan’s probably closer to good in your eyes.
I get all of that.
I’m quite certain some of you don’t consider what I do to even be work. Some days I agree with that sentiment, too.
My livelihood comes from having the ability to watch and document games or races or matches.
Observing adults leading kids, or vise versa, teaching and learning life lessons together. Telling stories through words and pictures.
Compelling. Competition. Coaching. Chemistry. Comforting.
All of the above are part of a narrative that changes daily, sometimes hourly, pitch-by-pitch or second-to-second on a timing device, and all are part of what makes my job, and sports in general, fun.
What’s most important for me is not having to measure success by wins and losses. Sure, the goal is always to win and anytime I get an opportunity to see Grant County athletes and teams triumph in their pursuit, I get the warm and fuzzies in my gut.
There’s one Golden Rule in sports reporting and I’ve done a pretty good job of adhering to it, at least outwardly: no cheering allowed in the press box or on press row.
Believe me, it ain’t easy sticking to it sometimes. I’ve done quite a few postgame interviews with a crackling voice and a lump in my throat after watching all of someone’s hard work payoff with a goal achieved.
I share the disappointments, too, but those are actually easier to conceal for me.
Well, I’ve wandered off on a different tangent from the path I started down with this piece, but the past few paragraphs are related.
If I’m in once place then I’m missing potential special moments in another. My indecisiveness in choosing games is directly correlated to my desire not to miss anything, anywhere.
So, my pursuit of teleportation and/or finding the ability to quarter myself (without being drawn) will continue with one simple goal in mind: becoming omnipresent.
I want to be everywhere all at once, and I won’t rest until I achieve that ability.
Or die.
Perhaps banging my head against a concrete wall will get me closer to a solution. If you’ve made it this far you probably think I’ve already been hit in the head one too many times.
Again, you might be right. And I’ll probably agree with you.
