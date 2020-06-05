Over the last (week), I like many Americans have felt a wide range of emotions.
The emotions range from sadness, anger, confusion and rage but mostly uneasiness. It was not easy to have watched a level of violence that has swept across this country all at once ... that I have not seen in my middle-aged life.
As I sat on my deck last weekend watching some of my neighbors doing neighborly things like walking the dog, doing lawn work or talking to Wilson over the fence, I thought to myself, “You know, most Americans truly just want to be left alone and live a good life.” And then an uneasy feeling came over me as a thought hit me very hard: George Floyd and Breann Leath probably felt the same way.
If you’re not familiar with the second name it’s understandable as her event took place right in the middle of the lockdown while a majority of news conversation was dominated by COVID-19. Do yourself a favor and research the life of this very impressive human being. The story of these two lives led me to a couple of uneasy realizations.
One, I was born and raised in Converse, Indiana. I am proud of my heritage. I am proud of my family and don’t at all apologize for how I was raised. However, due to my environment, I have little to no understanding what it is like to be someone who doesn’t look like me. That is a very uneasy feeling. Probably a more uneasy feeling is I am incapable of explaining to others what it means to be white. I am a teacher and a coach. I am in a position of guidance and mentorship for all of my students. Moments like this give me a pause. Have I done enough? Have I done enough to understand? Have I done enough to have conversations with my students and my teams about uneasy conversations that I know may not have answers to? Have I inadvertently turned a blind eye when I could have been an agent of change in my circle of people? Should I have done more to educate myself for my students and athletes who have not shared the same life experiences as me? The fact that I don’t have the answers to these questions gives me a very uneasy feeling.
My other realization is that I have no idea what it means to be blue. We have heard so many conversations in the previous 10 weeks about the folks on the frontlines. Our men and women in blue were on the frontline before the pandemic, during the pandemic and will be there when the next actionable protest event in our lifetime occurs. There are great people within our midst that make a career to protect and defend our communities to ensure my walk with a pursuit of life, liberty and happiness. They do this with disregard of their own life and limb. I teach my students that we have a First Amendment right to speak on issues that we hold dear but also those topics that make us all uneasy or in rare instances incensed. The police force protects our First Amendment right until it displays something that is no longer our right. My uneasiness comes from the idea that there are people doing things that I am unwilling to do for myself. They are consciously willing to make a sacrifice for people they don’t know. Because of this, questions arise. Have I taught my students a healthy respect for authority? Have I taught our amendments in a way that students can distinguish between fact from fiction? Again, uneasy feelings.
An even higher level of uneasiness comes from the thought that there is no room anymore for discussion. Each “side” shouldn’t be mutually exclusive. There is room to recognize there is racism and quite possibly systemic racism and at the same time proclaim a strong love, loyalty and complete admiration for the heroes that protect and serve. In the social media world that is totally devoid of leadership, one is required to pick a side and become entrenched. I take great pride that for 23 years of teaching not a single student would ever be able to tell you what political party or ideology I am affiliated with. It is not my job to indoctrinate. It is my job to help students explore, critically think and empower themselves with information over ignorance. Compromise and change can’t come from entrenchment.
The highest level of anxiety for me comes from the idea that I don’t have answers. For a teacher and coach that level of uneasiness borders on emptiness. I think some of the answers may come from activities that are by definition not easy and that is leadership, knowledge and humility. For these issues to progress, true leadership at all levels will have to emerge. We can’t be labeled as red, blue or some kind of -ist or individuals interested in scoring points in an entrenched mindset. We need leadership at all levels sincerely focused to transition into meaningful dialogue and move the ball forward. We as a community have more questions than answers on these topics. We need to have the willingness to learn and be humble while searching for answers. You wouldn’t understand is no longer an acceptable response. Help me understand from all angles to effect change.
During the pandemic there seemed to be a rush to religion and scripture for answers to some of the problems at the time. Believe it or not, God did write a book. My individual prayer for this country and the people I come into contact with revolve around three pieces of scripture.
Isaiah 41:10 for our leaders. “Have the courage to make the changes required of yourselves and our country.” Leadership comes with consequences and hardship but that the very definition of leadership requires strength in the face of these things.
Mark 12:31 for our law enforcement. “Not for them to us but rather more importantly us to them.” We all need to take heed of the 99.9 percent who are there for the greater good and lift them up for continued strength and courage.
For me Proverbs 31:8,9. I would hope that my players and students would say I support their daily walk and am their biggest cheerleader. I don’t know that for sure (uneasy). One of the pillars of our basketball culture is honesty and authenticity. A true leader of any organization must be honest and transparent when his preparation falls short of the mark. How can any of us expect to build trust or respect without it?
I need to be better. I know that and encourage that. That’s an uneasiness I am happily willing to take on.
