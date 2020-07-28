The Taylor women’s basketball program has entered an important week of the offseason, and for various reasons.
Most importantly, the Trojans and coach Jody Martinez haven’t been together since March, when COVID-19 and the NAIA shut down a historic season. It also ended the careers of Taylor’s five seniors who were collectively the winningest group of seniors in program history.
Martinez recalled the Trojans' season, which concluded with a 30-4 record and included a 22-game win streak to start, and an 11-day span when the team dealt with illness and resulted in three losses over four games.
“We finished with best record ever at Taylor and did it with a group that was more blue collar,” Martinez said. “We didn’t have a Kendall (Bradbury) or a Cassidy Wyse. When you took a bunch of kids that people doubted, they just played well together.
“Those three losses were in a two week span and those two weeks we were sick. We had the flu,” he continued. “I think the virus hit us in February. During that stretch there were practices we didn’t have 10 kids at, so what an amazing season. … 30-4 was pretty remarkable, something those five seniors should always hold on to, not the pandemic. Hold on to the fact they were 30-4.”
The seventh-ranked Trojans' fourth and final loss of the season came at No. 3 Marian in the Crossroads League tournament championship. Martinez believed both Taylor and Marian had a chance to compete for the national title in Sioux City, Iowa. The Trojans started their national tournament journey on March 11 with a two-point, overtime win against Union.
Fittingly, the last game Taylor’s five seniors played together was a win. But less than 24 hours later, the season for the Trojans - and all other college teams in the country - had come to a stunning and disappointing conclusion.
Taylor had just arrived at its practice venue on Thursday of the tournament when Martinez learned of the cancellation. He said that he and his team did the best they could to take the news in stride.
In fact, they did one of the things they’d done best for the past four seasons.
“I pulled the seniors over and broke the news to them, of course it was sad,” Martinez shared. “I said, I’ve always told you guys, 'control what you can control.’ There are certain things in life you cannot have power over. … There’s things you just can’t have a say in, but you can control how you act, you can control your attitude.”
Martinez also told his team that it had two choices in that moment.
“We can pout and go back to the hotel and cry or we can stay here, use our practice time and we end our season on the court, but it’s your choice,” he said. “They all agreed, in unison, to do some shooting drills, not run our normal practice, but just have fun.
“When we got done that’s when they cried, they hugged because that was it,” Martinez continued. “We knew once we got back on campus we were going to get sent home. We knew there wasn’t going to be a banquet. We knew there wasn’t going to be a spring session for our returners. So that moment in Iowa was our last togetherness thing to say good bye.”
On Sunday, the women who will comprise the 2020-21 edition of the Trojans returned to Upland to learn the guidelines of hosting Taylor’s annual summer youth basketball camp during a pandemic.
Normally an overnight camping opportunity offered over multiple weeks during the summer, Martinez anticipated having nearly 60 campers for the program’s one-week day camp that started on Monday.
“We, as a school, wanted to offer something for the community, but also offer a camp where our players could come back and be with each other again,” Martinez said. “(Taylor’s players) haven’t seen each other since March. We had the intention of, we don’t care if we have 10 (campers) show up, at least work together and we can do team activities. We can’t practice because the NAIA says no development during this time. They can at least be together and do things.
“To have a fun week like this is exciting,” he added. “(Odle Arena) will be the cleanest building that has probably ever been here at Taylor because of the requirements. We’re going to be constantly wiping things down, even though they don’t think you can get it off the surface anymore, that doesn’t matter. We still have to do CDC guidelines to run camp. We are taking extra precautions.”
