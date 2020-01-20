Taylor women, IWU men earn league wins
The Taylor women and Indiana Wesleyan men each finished with a flurry on Saturday to come away with Crossroads League wins in the first meeting of the season between the Grant County-rival institutions.
In the opener in IWU’s Luckey Arena, the NAIA Division II fifth-ranked Trojan women overcame a 20-point, third-quarter deficit to move to 20-0 on the season and keep intact a 36-game regular-season win streak with a dramatic 78-71 triumph over the host Wildcats.
There was much less drama in the men’s game, because the second-ranked Wildcats used a dominant defensive performance to outscore TU, 41-10 over the final 15 minutes to record their eighth-straight win, 92-63. It was IWU’s fourth-consecutive Crossroads League win by at least 25 points, which is a program best.
“We had some of the best possession I’ve seen all-year long from our team,” said Indiana Wesleyan men’s coach Greg Tonagel of his team’s defense, particularly in the second half. “It started on the perimeter with what (freshmen) Spencer (Piercefield) and Noah (Smith) were doing, but then (sophomore) Seth (Maxwell) erased a lot of stuff at the rim.
“It’s showing that we’re becoming connected with each other, trusting each other and we’re playing as a group,” he added.
Piercefield and Smith helped limit Taylor’s senior-guard tandem of Mason Degenkolb and Ryan Robinson to a combined 23 points, only eight in the second half, which was more than 10 points below their season average.
The Trojans took a 53-51 lead on junior Vincent Miranda’s 3-pointer with 14:44 to play, but that’s when the lock-down began in earnest.
Taylor’s lead was brief, less than 20 seconds, before Piercefield swished home a 3-pointer to score the first of seven-points in a row for IWU. After a James McCloud 2-pointer for Taylor, the Trojans went scoreless for nearly the next four minutes and the Wildcats ran off 13-straight points to take a 71-55 lead with 8:35 to play.
IWU led 78-63 after a 3-pointer by Taylor sophomore CJ Penha with 5:12 remaining, but those would be the Trojans’ last points. The Wildcats closed the game with a 14-0 run and a decisive Crossroads League win.
“That stretch there (in the second half) ... we missed a few shots but we had been getting some stops, stops and scores, and had a good rhythm,” said Taylor coach Josh Andrews. “Then we went empty a few possessions in a row, they scored a created a margin … and then it kind of snowballed. Once it snowballed, we’re not deep enough or had the legs to pressure and get back in it that way.
“For 30 minutes of that (game) we did play good basketball but you’ve got to play 40,” Andrews added. “Greg and staff does such a great job, if you take 10 minutes off there, there’s a lot of factors involved, they can run it up in a hurry. They’ve been doing that here in January.”
The Trojans shot nearly 54 percent (15-28) from the field in the first half, but were limited to only 29.6 percent (8-of-27) over the final 20 minutes.
“We started guarding their tendencies better in the second half. First half they came out and hit us with a punch,” said IWU’s Kyle Mangas. “They were getting to their spots, they’ve got a lot of good shooters and they got to their spots and made some shots on us.
“Second half we tightened up and really guarded the arc,” he added. “We know we have Seth behind us to help clean up at the rim so we got out and ball pressured. Ball pressure was big.”
Penha led the Trojans with 17 points, Degenkolb added 13 and Robinson had 10.
Mangas and Maxwell scored 22 points apiece to lead the Wildcats while Smith added 18, Tanner Rubio scored 15 and Piercefield finished with nine. Mangas also pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds and added four assists. Rubio dished out five assists and Smith came away with four of IWU’s 13 steals.
The win streak put together by Taylor’s women appeared to be in dire straights midway through the third quarter. Indiana Wesleyan, who had won seven games in row entering Saturday, had controlled play for most of the first 25 minutes of the game.
The Wildcats led 20-12 after the first quarter and took a 45-27 advantage to halftime. The lead grew to 20 points, at 54-34 with 5:41 to play in the third quarter before the tide slowly started to turn.
IWU limited Taylor to just 11-of-30 (36.7 percent) from the field in the first half, but the Trojans hit 6-of-12 field goals and 6-of-8 from the foul line in the third. When Sophomore Kayla Kirtley knocked down a 3-pointer late in the quarter, it brought Taylor within 59-47, the closest they had been since IWU led 24-12 just over a minute in to the second quarter, and that’s where the quarter ended.
The Trojans closed within seven early in the fourth, but still trailed 63-54 with 6:54 remaining.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Sydney Huffman and Merideth Deckard, less than a minute apart, helped build momentum and pulled TU within 63-60. Dayton Groninger scored for IWU to extend the lead back to five, but Taylor answered with eight-straight points and led for the first time at 66-65.
The Wildcats pulled within one twice, at 68-67 and again at 70-69, but a pair of free throws by Taylor’s Abby Buchs was followed by a steal and layup from Jamie Netzley putting the Trojans on top 74-69 with 39 seconds to play.
Anne Secrest scored to pull IWU within three, but Netzley dribbled down the shot clock then got to the basket for another layup with 12 seconds to play. Becca Buchs made a pair of free throws with a second to go reach the final margin.
Netzley scored 10 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and played an instrumental role in leading the comeback. She also had six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
“I feel like we kind of came out flat in the first half and so they got some confidence and that’s really how they got such a big lead on us,” Netzley said. “Once we figured out how to stop them we had the momentum and confidence and we just kept attacking.”
Abby Buchs finished with 18 points while Kirtley chipped in 17, and hit 5-of-7 from long range. Huffman added 12 points, Deckard had six and Becca Buchs scored five.
Secrest led the Wildcats with 20 points, Carly Lange added 18 points and 11 rebounds while Groninger and Jene’e Goodwin scored nine points apiece.
The Trojans shot 68 percent (15-of-22) and hit 6-of-9 from long range and 15-of-18 from the foul line in the second half.
