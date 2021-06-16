The Taylor women’s basketball program will host its annual youth camps this summer with an option for campers to either attend as a day camp or stay overnight.
The day camps will be held in two sessions: first from June 21-24 and also from June 28 to July 1. Cost for the day-camp option is $275 per individual and is open to girls ages 10 through 18. Campers should arrive at Ole Arena by 9 a.m. each day and be picked up at 5 p.m.
