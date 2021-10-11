With just six games left in the regular season, Taylor women’s volleyball is primed for a post-season run.
The Trojans sit 22-4 overall record and 10-2 in Crossroads League play. Of their 22 victories, 13 of them have been won in three straight sets. Taylor’s two conference losses have both been to seventh-ranked Marian, the undefeated conference leader.
Amanda Adams, outside hitter, leads the Trojans in points scored (350) and Stephaney Fifield, defensive specialist and libero, leads the team in digs (542).
Erin Luthy is now in her sixth year as head coach of Taylor volleyball. Luthy played for Taylor from 2001-2004 under Coach Angie Fincannon. There have been talented players in the past, but she said this group is the best she has coached.
“It’s kind of like a full-fledged unit across the board that we’re able to work,” Luthy said. “The girls have just really meshed, and that experience and talent and hard work has kind of made for the perfect storm.”
Taylor is currently 17th in the NAIA women’s volleyball coaches’ Top-25 Poll.
The Trojans played IU-East in a non-conference match-up. Coming into the home game, Taylor had an 8-1 record at Odle Arena. IU East entered with a 12-7 overall record and as leaders of the River States Conference.
Taylor set the early tone with a 10-3 lead and never looked back. With a dominant .542 hitting percentage, the Trojans took the first set 25-15. Adams amounted seven digs and three kills of her own, while Ryan Czerniak, rightside hitter, accounted for five points.
To start the second set, however, the Red Wolves flipped the script and led 3-0. They would lead or co-lead until being tied up at 22. Matching IU-East stride for stride, Taylor then scored four consecutive points to come out on top 26-24. A .231 hitting percentage proved to be enough despite having six fewer attacks than the Red Wolves.
Ahead two sets to none, Taylor was first to score thanks to Karli Ware, outside hitter. Neither side would possess a lead larger than four points the entire third set. IU-East took a 18-14 lead and was poised to extend the game to a fourth set before the Trojans scored four straight points to even it up. This late push tipped momentum and Taylor rode to a 25-21 set and game victory.
Last year, Taylor settled for an 8-11 record amidst a COVID-19 reduced season and now have secured a spot in the Crossroads League tournament.
Fifield said the team’s commitment to love one another has been the key to the Trojans' success and a mission they have consistently delivered upon this season. She looks to Jessica Dodane, defensive specialist, for her positive attitude and senior leadership.
Adams, who recently surpassed 1,500 career kills, said that being friends with everyone on the team helps take selfishness out of the equation and creates a freeing, fun atmosphere. She views Fifield as a leader because she encourages but is not afraid to hold her accountable and make her fight to be her best.
Coach Luthy is retaining a present focus, getting through each game in order to move to the next.
“We have to obviously establish ourselves in the conference,” Luthy said. “We won’t even think about the tournament until it’s time.”
Luthy said her love for her players goes far beyond what they do on the court and hopes to be more of a mentor to future wives and professionals.
Taylor will return to action Wednesday to take on conference opponent Bethel at Odle Arena.
