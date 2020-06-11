Taylor University will host its 64th-annual summer basketball camps in two sessions: July 13-16 and July 20-23. There will also be a single-day camp held on July 24. All camps will be day-camps only. The 4-day camps will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, while the single-day session goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.