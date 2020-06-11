Taylor University’s nationally renowned boys’ summer basketball camps will undoubtedly have a unique look to it this summer, but Trojans’ men’s basketball coach Josh Andrew hopes it will have the same energy and feel as it always does for the campers who attend.
What’s typically been an overnight camp throughout its 63-year existence, Taylor’s camp, at least for the summer of 2020, be a day camp held through two weeks in July.
Andrews said the camp holds layers of importance when it comes to its impact on both the young players who attend and also for his players, who fill the role of teachers and mentors.
“I always say camp is probably the best leadership opportunity our guys get in their experience and its so unique,” Andrews said Thursday afternoon. “You’re missing a lot for us when you’re not having a Taylor Basketball Camp. Year 64. It’s a different deal.
“Obviously, it’s not the same experience this summer, but we’re trying to have some of the same rhythm that we would in our typical overnight camp,” he continued. “It’s a break-in period for our young guys. It overwhelms them a lot of times early, but that allows our older guys, your veteran guys to lead and help those guys out. You get some team camaraderie happening in July before your guys ever get to conditioning and get starting to practice.”
Andrews said the logistics of what Taylor players might be available to work the camps is still being worked out but he hopes to have all, including his three incoming freshman and one transfer on campus working with the campers.
There will be two, four-day, day-camps. The first will take place from July 13 through 16 and the second from July 20 through 23. Each camp will follow the same daily schedule: Drop off (registration on Mondays) from 8:45 to 9:15 a.m.; Welcome and daily agenda at 9:30 a.m.; Skill demonstrations by Taylor’s players at 9:45 a.m.; Team practice and skill work at 10:15 a.m.; Half-court games at 11:15 a.m.; Lunch and devotions led by Taylor’s players at 12:15 p.m.; then full-court games and other activities from 1 p.m. to camp is adjourned at 5 p.m.
Taylor will also host a single-day camp on July 24 from 9 a.m. To 3:30 p.m. The single-day camp is $65 to participate while the week-long camps are $235.
All the camps are open to boys ages 7 to 16 years old.
For more information on the Taylor Basketball Camps, or to register and pay online, please visit taylortrojans.com/camps.
“We’re going to try to make it a daytime feel of our overnight camps. You’re gonna miss some things,” Andrews said. “Going away from home and being with your buds then staying overnight is different than being picked up at 5 o’clock. But we’re going to try and give them good, efficient skill instruction every day. Just a fundamental base where our guys are working with them. I think the kids and the families always appreciate that.
“In between (morning and afternoon games), the kids have some freedom to being playing games outside on the pavement. They’ll be able to do the mini-golf that we offer. Just do kind of fun stuff,” he added. “It’s four days in a row to be able to compete, have fun, spend some time with your buddies and just play basketball. I think when you haven’t had a lot of chances to do that this spring or this summer, I think these kids are going to be ecstatic.”
Andrews said the camp staff and Taylor employees will closely continue to monitor safety recommendations the camp will abide by all federal, state and local guidelines for precautions and safety.
“We intend to exceed that in every fashion in how we take care of the kids and have the place clean,” he said. “I just hope, prayerfully, we get great weather.”
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Andrews has been able to keep in regular communication with Taylor’s returning players.
Though all the meetings with players have been in the virtual world, Andrews said he thinks there have been and will be positives that come from the situation.
“With anything I’m doing I try to bring wisdom to it in how you grow your guys, coach and lead and also to do it the way I do it, kind of personalize it,” he shared. “What’s been healthy during this time is I’ve had more one-on-one time. … I’ve been able to be really intentional with each player.
“It’s just uncharted territory,” Andrews added. “There’s been some positives. I think there’s been some personal connections made and relationship growth from this, which I think is healthy.”
