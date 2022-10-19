Battling wind, rain and a tournament field that included seven teams ranked or receiving votes in the NAIA Top-25, Javan Johnson shot an event-leading 78 in the only completed round of play to lead No. 18 Taylor to a second-place showing at the Whistling Straits Championship in Kohler, Wisconsin.
Johnson finished one shot ahead of Hampus Nilsson of Cumberlands to take his fifth collegiate title and his second of the fall campaign. Drew Pickering carded an 81 to finish in third for his third-straight top-10 showing and Adam Kasitz claimed his fourth top-10 of the fall with a sixth-place final of 82.
