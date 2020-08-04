Taylor University has found its next leader for the Trojans track and field programs, and it’s a man with ties to Grant County and the Crossroads League.
In a Tuesday press release, Taylor athletics director Kyle Gould officially announced that Derek Gay has been named the new head coach for the TU track and field programs.
Gay, who hails from Columbia City, comes to Taylor after two years as the head track and field coach at Dillard University, a NAIA institution located in New Orleans.
“Derek moved to the front of a very deep candidate pool and emerged as the right person to move our program into the future,” Gould stated. “He has demonstrated a strong commitment to all that we value here at Taylor, and we are excited to see him continue to push our track and field program forward.”
Prior to his coaching stint at Dillard, Gay served as an assistant coach for seven seasons at Indiana Wesleyan University. Gay competed in the intermediate hurdles and high jump for IWU before graduating in 2011 with a degree in applied health and fitness. According to a short biography on www.iwuwildcats.com, Gay was “an outstanding leader on teams that dominated the league championship during his tenure.”
“From the start of this process, my wife and I just had a gut feeling that God was working behind the scenes,” Gay said. “We are very excited for whatever He has in store for us as we transition back up to Indiana, and I am definitely ready to get started at Taylor. I feel my past experience both as a student-athlete and as an assistant coach in the Crossroads League will help make this transition smoother so we can focus on preparing the team to contend for a league title and also to make some noise at the national level.”
During his time at Dillard, Gay reshaped the program by doubling the roster size in less than two years and setting 23 program-records. His Blue Devil teams ran half of the fastest times in program history in the 100 and 200-meters and ranked as high as fourth in the NAIA in those events. The roster also produced 41 all-conference awards and raised its team grade-point average over the 3.0 mark in each year.
Gay’s seven seasons as an assistant at IWU also yielded notable successes as the Wildcats claimed eight-of-14 Crossroads League team titles and three athletes won NAIA National Championships. IWU also generated more than 30 NAIA All-American performances and set 28 new program records.
In addition to those impressive accomplishments, Gay is certified by the USTFCCCA as a specialist in sprints, hurdles and relays, and holds a USATF Level II certification in sprints and hurdles. He is also a NSCA Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist.
Gay is nearing completion of a master’s degree in applied exercise science and kinesiology from Concordia-Chicago.
“Taylor has a great reputation for being a Christ-centered institution that produces some of the best student-athletes in the nation,” Gay said. “I am very much looking forward to helping continue and build on that tradition. I am grateful to Kyle Gould, President Cunningham and everyone involved in the interview process for giving me the opportunity to lead such a prestigious program.”
Gay will take over the position from Quinn White, who was filling in on an interim status following the departure of Rod Waters in March.
