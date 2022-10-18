Taylor’s Jacob Hockett and Zane Shilts were named Mid-States Football Association Mideast League Players of the Week on Monday after their roles in TU’s 24-21 victory over Concordia on Saturday, October 15.
Hockett was named the MSFA Mideast League Defensive Player of the Week after turning in a career-high 21 tackles in the win. He made 12 solo stops from his linebacker position and added one sack, two tackles for loss, forced a fumble and had game-saving pass breakup in the end zone on Concordia’s final offensive play of the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.