Super hoops

Indiana Wesleyan's 2023 Super Hoops features 130 teams (26 freshman, 44 JV, 60 varsity) that will all play a minimum of seven games at six different venues.

Games will be held at IWU (Courts 1-5), McCulloch Middle School (Courts 6-7), Marion High School (Courts 8-9), Mississinewa High School (Courts 10-13), RJ Baskett Middle School (Courts 14-15) and College Wesleyan Church (Court 16).

For a full schedule of games, download the free Super Hoops app on your mobile device.

 Scott Hunt/shunt@chronicle-tribune.com

There’s no better place to be than Grant County if you’re in need of catching some high school basketball this weekend.

Indiana Wesleyan will conduct its annual Super Hoops team camp starting shortly after noon on Friday and games will run through Sunday later afternoon.

