Indiana Wesleyan's 2023 Super Hoops features 130 teams (26 freshman, 44 JV, 60 varsity) that will all play a minimum of seven games at six different venues.
Games will be held at IWU (Courts 1-5), McCulloch Middle School (Courts 6-7), Marion High School (Courts 8-9), Mississinewa High School (Courts 10-13), RJ Baskett Middle School (Courts 14-15) and College Wesleyan Church (Court 16).
