HARTFORD CITY — The old cliche about defense winning championships held true once again.
This time it was the Class 2A No. 3 Eastbrook girls basketball that put that time honored truth to the test Friday night in a 51-29 win over 2A No. 14 Blackford, which secured the Central Indiana Conference crown for the Panthers.
But it was an efficient, balanced offense down the stretch that removed all the drama from the outcome.
Eastbrook never trailed in the game, but the 2A 14th-ranked Bruins were nearly the Panthers equal, particularly on defense, for more than two-and-a-half quarters.
The Panthers led 10-7 after one quarter, and 14-12 at halftime before junior Sehdah McKim connected on a 3-pointer from the left corner just seconds into the second half and Eastbrook’s offense started to click at the same level as its defense.
Still, the Panthers led just 24-20 with 3:30 to play in the third when they seized full control. Eastbrook held Blackford scoreless for over the next six minutes and put together a 20-0 run during that span.
The swift, decisive run was more than enough to propel the Panthers to the CIC championship.
“Offensively in the second half we were a little more patient. We weren’t trying to force things and we were allowing things to open up,” said Panthers’ coach Jeff Liddick. “The beauty of it was how we shared the basketball and saw open teammates. We weren’t doing that in the first half.”
Liddick’s assertion is backed up by statistics.
Eastbrook made 7-of-22 field goal attempts in the first half and missed both of its 3-point attempts. The Panthers were 14-of-20 in the second half, including 4-of-8 from long range and 5-of-5 from the free throw line.
Of the 21 field goals in the game for the Panthers, 15 came with an assist.
“The girls did an amazing job offensively in the second half,” Liddick said. “It didn’t matter, (Blackford) kept switching defenses up on us, the girls adjusted to the offense we called and took great shots.
“We talked about that pregame, we don’t want to take good shots, we want to take great shots,” he continued. “That’s what the second half was: the girls being patient, moving the ball, being unselfish and getting great opportunities. That’s why we got so many easy looks.”
McKim led a balanced scoring attack for Eastbrook with 11 points, nine of which came in the third quarter. Her 3-pointer to start the second half was the Panthers first of the game and it seemed to jumpstart the entire offense. She also had five rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
“That’s Sehdah’s spot. When we do shooting drills in practice, Sehdah is a dead eye from that corner,” Liddick said. “When I saw her let it go, I had a pretty good idea it was going in.
“Coming off of that, we had already talked about if we could stretch (the lead) out to double digits we’re going to switch our defense up on them,” he added. “They weren’t expecting that and it was an adjustment they had to make. Our girls just kept the pressure on and made things difficult on them.”
Eastbrook reached its first double-digit lead at 31-20 with just over a minute remaining in the third.
After playing mostly man-to-man for the first three quarters, the Panthers employed an extended zone and trapped Blackford’s ball handlers at every opportunity, which ultimately pushed the lead to 24 points (44-20).
It didn’t matter much what defense Eastbrook ran, Blackford had a hard time finding good shots. The Bruins finished 11-of-39 (28%) from the field and hit just 3-of-17 from long range.
The Panthers also had seven steals and forced 17 turnovers.
Olivia Howell, Sophia Morrison and Lily McLaughlin scored eight points apiece for the Panthers. Kristin Goff finished with seven, Johwen McKim scored six and Kortney Goff chipped in three points.
Johwen McKim dished out five assists, had four rebounds and two steals. Morrison had four assists and three steals. Howell collected five rebounds and handed out two assists. McLaughlin made two steals.
Olivia Leas led Blackford (17-5, 6-1 in CIC) with 11 points, which was five below her season average. The Panthers limited Liv Waters, who averaged better than 13 points coming in, to just nine points.
“They’re a tough team. A very good and talented team,” Liddick said of Blackford. “That was huge for us to come into their place with a lot on the line, be able to handle some adversity, keep our composure and play really good team basketball. It was big for us.”
Eastbrook (19-2, 7-0 in CIC) will host Class 2A sectional 39 and face a huge challenge in the opening game against No. 2 Winchester (20-1) Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Marion 46, Liberty Christian 37
The Giants won a second-straight game for the first time this season Friday night in Bill Green Arena.
Marion led 10-5 after one, took a 23-18 lead to halftime and extended to a 32-24 advantage after three quarters.
Freshman Tim’Asia Marble scored 11 points to lead the Giants. Junior Culeeya Jones added nine points, sophomore Jackie Williams scored seven, senior Jahnia Smith and sophomore Chistin Morgan scored six points each, freshman Ma’Laiya Gamble added five and junior Laylah Boyd scored two.
Marion (4-17) hosts Class 4A sectional 7 and the Giants open up the tourney against Lafayette Jeff Tuesday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.