FORT WAYNE — Sometimes the Xs and Os in a basketball game are a secondary in determining the outcome, especially when it comes to road games against conference teams.
Such was the case for the NAIA’s top-ranked Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball team in it’s game at Crossroads League rival and No. 24 Saint Francis Monday night.
The Cougars brought more energy and intensity to the Hutzell Center floor through the first half, grabbed an early lead and maintained it for nearly 30 minutes of the game.
But the Wildcats found a spark from Spencer Piercefield, and the sophomore's energy proved to be infectious in the second half and fueled IWU's 81-72 win.
The Wildcats only lead of the first half came at 4-2 just more than two minutes into the game, but Saint Francis used a 13-4 run over the next four minutes to move in front 15-8 and gradually built it from there.
IWU closed as close as three before the Cougars pulled away to a 30-20 advantage six minutes before halftime.
To make matters even more difficult for the Wildcats, 7-foot center Seth Maxwell picked up his third foul with three minutes to play in the first half and exited the game after scoring 12 of IWU’s first 26 points.
IWU’s senior All-American Kyle Mangas swished home a 3-pointer then converted a 3-point play less than 20 seconds apart to quickly close Saint Francis’ lead to 35-32, but the Cougars took a 39-34 lead to intermission.
It was then IWU coach Greg Tonagel reminded the Wildcats what it was going to take to win the game.
“Just the heart of this team. We came out flat. We came out like it was an open gym,” Tonagel said. "This is a conference game on the road fellas, that was the halftime talk. The key to this team is when we express heart, when we dig down deep and play with emotion, we’re a different team.
“It started with Spencer Piercefield, he got a couple steals, he made some threes but it was what he did after he made those threes,” he continued. “He played with a lot of energy and energy is infectious. It started to translating to other guys and everybody stepped up as a result.”
Still, IWU spent the first 10 minutes of the second half in chase mode.
A Mangas triple and 2-point buckets by Michael Thompson and Noah Smith pulled IWU within one at 44-43 just over three minutes after halftime, but Saint Francis answered with the next five points to gain a bit of breathing room.
The Wildcats again pulled within one (51-50) on Dylan Alderson’s 3-point play only to have the Cougars answer with an Antwaan Cushingberry triple 10 seconds later.
Maxwell scored on a Mangas assist then knocked down two free throws with a Cougar field goal in between and USF led 56-54 with just under 11 minutes to play.
After a timeout, Piercefield worked around a Maxwell screen caught a pass from Mangas and swished home a 3-pointer near the top of the key putting IWU on top 57-56 and providing the only lead change of the second half.
“We woke up. I thought we were just a step behind in the first half,” Tonagel said. “It’s funny, you prepare your game plan and you work on it and then in 20 minutes you don’t execute it. It took a little wake up call.
“College basketball is a long season. It’s hard every night,” he added. “You get off the bus and you go play but you’ve got to be ready to go play 40 minutes when you play these elite teams.”
The Wildcats were fully awake and engaged, particularly after Piercefield’s three. During the decisive four-plus minute stretch following, IWU outscored USF, 24-7 and quickly extended to a 76-63 with 4:18 to play.
IWU’s lead stayed at 10 or more until Cushingberry’s 3-pointer at the buzzer made it a nine-point margin at the end.
While Piercefield provided IWU a spark, Mangas was Mangas, especially in the second half.
After making just 4-of-12 field goal attempts in the first 20 minutes, Mangas hit 7-of-11 in the second half and scored 21 of his game high 33 points. He also pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out a game-high eight assists.
“That’s the thing with Kyle, he doesn’t get rattled. He doesn’t get down on himself,” Tonagel said. “ He’s got a short memory when it comes to missing shots. That’s what makes a great basketball player and great shooter, you just forget about the last one and move on to the next one.”
Maxwell finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots and played 16 minutes in the second half without picking up his fourth foul.
“That’s probably what I’m most proud of Seth, he played through foul trouble and he was still aggressive,” Tonagel said. “He had four offensive rebounds with having foul trouble, so kudos to him.”
Thompson chipped in 10 points and Piercefield finished with eight points and added three rebounds and two assists.
Cushingberry led four Cougars in double-digit points with 20.
The win move IWU to 20-1 overall this season and 8-1 in the Crossroads League. It’s the 15th-straight year Tonagel’s Wildcats have won at least 20 games. Tonagel’s first year at IWU the team finished 17-13, an its the only time one of his teams has won less than 20 games.
Up next for the Wildcats is a date with No. 8 Marian Saturday in Luckey Arena.
Tonagel said the objective over the next few days is simple.
“We’ve got to get better without wearing our guys down” he said. “That’s always a challenge this time of year. We’ve got plenty of opportunities to work on some things.”
