Each week throughout the past couple of summers, Gas City I-69 Speedway promoter, Jerry Gappens Jr., has provided a theme for each of the track’s regular Friday night racing events.
In that respect, this Friday’s card is no different.
But for Gappens, there is most definitely a bit more meaning for the annual Jerry Gappens Sr. Memorial. Gappens is now in his third summer of organizing races for the Gas City facility, and Friday is his homage to his dad, the man responsible for introducing his son to racing and fueling his passion to pursue a career in motorsports.
Gappens Sr. spent a few years in the 1960s racing his own car at dirt tracks like Kokomo Speedway. After Jerry Jr. was born, the two spent some nights together at local tracks within driving distance of their Tipton County home.
“I remember riding in the truck with him on the way home with the race car on the trailer behind us. I’d put his racing helmet on and fall asleep right there across the seat in the truck,” Gappens Jr. recalled Wednesday afternoon. “He took me to my first Indy 500 when I was 8-years old back in 1969 and we didn’t miss an Indy 500 until I went to work at Charlotte Motor Speedway.”
Aside from working at General Motors and raising a family, Gappens Sr. also taught his son a little bit of the dirt-track promotion business by fulfilling that role at the Terre Haute Action Track for a couple years.
“He really helped bring the Terre Haute Action Track (back) from possibly going extinct,” Gappens Jr. shared. “It had been idle for a year or two. Our whole family went down there and cleaned it up and painted, got some races back on the schedule. The ones we were able to run were good, but Mother Nature didn’t cooperate.
“‘I think everybody has their dad as their hero, so to speak, in a lot of different ways and I’m fortunate that I had two great parents,” he continued. “…My mom taught me some things that have been very important to the progression of my life as person, as a father and now as a grandfather. Mom is still with us, dad died 2012. His legacy lives on and that’s how I look at the race this Friday, as a way of honoring him and recognizing his legacy and contributions to short track racing here in Indiana and certainly to me personally.”
Five different classes of cars will take to Gas City’s quarter-mile, banked dirt track on Friday. In essence, its the first regular night of racing for the season after the non-wing sprint cars served as the undercard for the track’s opening night USAC Indiana Midget Week show last week.
Joining the sprinters will be the UMP Modified cars, street stocks, Hornets and 600 cc winged outlaw micro-sprint cars. Sprint car drivers will be battling to take the checkered flag along with a $2,020 winner’s purse.
Gappens estimates more than 100 cars will show up across the five different car classifications.
“We expect a real good sprint-car count. A lot of guys have equipment ready to go and are just looking for a place to run,” Gappens said. “I think we’ll also benefit from tracks being closed in Ohio and Michigan, so they’ll make the trip to Gas City.
“I feel like the fans are going to see some good, quality cars,” he continued. “They’re going to see some great side-by-side racing and some good old-fashioned motorsports entertainment.”
Opening week at Gas City I-69 Speedway couldn’t have gone much better for racers and fans.
A near capacity crowd attended Gas City’s opening-night on Wednesday and spectators for Round 2 of USAC’s 16th-annual Indiana Midget Week were treated to a spectacular display of driving by Kyle Larson.
Larson raced his way through the B-Main into the feature, where he efficiently charged through the field from his 14th starting-spot into the lead in the first 17 laps. He then held off hard-charging 18-year old rookie, Buddy Kofoid, over the final 13 circuits to win by 0.263 of a second.
Larson ended up winning four of the six races during Midget Week to secure the 2020 crown.
In Friday’s “Tin Roof Spectacular,” Derek Losh (Rensselaer, Indiana) took the win in the 25-lap modified feature; Three-time series champion Aaron Leffel (Springfield, Ohio) won the 25-lap USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 midget feature by only 0.229 of a second over Chett Gehrke (Bardstown, Kentucky); Bill Bradley (Van Buren, Indiana) passed Justin Long (Lima, Ohio) with under two laps and took the checkers for the 20-lap street stock feature; while the winningest driver in Gas City history, James Headley (Marion, Indiana), led all 15 laps of the hornet feature to cap the show.
By any measure, Gappens deemed Gas City’s opening week as very successful.
“The whole week exceeded my expectation. The USAC event was a great event, probably the best Midget Week event that Gas City’s ever had and (the track has) been part of it since the initial race,” Gappens said. “We followed up Friday with a really, really solid weekly racing experience for the fans. Everything went off without a hitch.
“The fans were excited about being out and enjoying a sporting event together. There just seemed to be a real positive vibes through the whole week,” he continued. “That’s kind of the best description of why we’re there: to provide fast, fun, family entertainment. We had a lot of compliments about the track itself and the facility. ... From a promoters standpoint and from all the effort of our entire track team, it was an A-plus week.”
