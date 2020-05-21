Music and sports have forever been two of my greatest passions. They often intersected when I was an athlete, which seems like a lifetime ago these days.
Aside from playing the trumpet for two years in the Jones Junior High band – I did reach second chair in eighth grade – my music diet is consumed by listening., and my taste in music is all over the place.
Another intersection of music and sports occurred to me Thursday morning as I was trying to put together a story about the sports world returning in live fashion – optimistically very soon.
My first inspiration came from Pink Floyd’s song “Coming Back to Life” off the band’s final studio album, “The Division Bell.”
Indeed, we are seeing positive signs of sports returning: two live NASCAR races in the past five days and a two-on-two golf match televised live as well.
All the professional leagues that are normally playing during this time of year are working on plans to resume. They are apparently putting things in place to make it happen. The NFL is keeping to its usual schedule as if there has never been a pandemic.
Most importantly from my recliner, currently anyway, is that plans are being implemented for the return of recreational summer activities and fall high school sports as well.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb even moved up the date to begin Phase 3 of his five-phase plan to open the state totally back up. Granted, Friday’s Phase 3 start-up for all but three counties in the state is only two days sooner than originally planned, but it is two days sooner, which is a positive sign.
On Tuesday, the National Federation of High School Sports (NFHS) and its Sports Medicine Advisory Council (SMAC) released a 16-page document to provide guidance for its 51 member associations to re-open.
In its press release, the NFHS SMAC stated: “it is essential to the physical and mental well being of high school students across the nation to return to physical activity and athletic competition.”
The organization also said it recognizes that all students across the country, even across states, likely will not be able to return at the same times. There there will likely be variations for what sports and activities are allowed, attendance included.
The NFHS Council gave its endorsement to returning “in any and all situations where it can be done safely.”
If you’d like to read the full 16-page report for all the specific recommendations, it can be found af nfhs.org.
Essentially, it’s up to the states to begin the process.
Our process is officially underway.
Phase 3 includes: Social gatherings of up to 100 people; gyms, YMCA’s and fitness studios open with restrictions; Community pools and camp grounds open; Recreational sports practices may begin with following guidelines: basketball and tennis courts, baseball and soccer fields can open, football and lacrosse are prohibited; youth summer camps can start June 1, along with a few other things.
Official high school sporting activities are still set for a July 1 return.
I still have apprehensions about how the next few weeks are going to play out. I’m still maintaining cautious optimism that the results of entering Phase 3 won’t show up with a spike of COVID cases in a month.
One thing I am certain of, at least in the short term, sports are going to have a different look. There could be masks on the field, social distancing on the sideline and in the stands, possibly even limitations on crowd size for time.
The most glaring piece that will go away for awhile is the pregame and postgame handshakes, but safety is key.
It will be interesting to see how things are enforced.
Another little “Division Bell” stanza that got stuck in my head on Thursday, this time from “Wearing the Inside Out.”
”I’m creeping back to life
My nervous system all awry
I’m wearing the inside out”
I have most definitely been wearing the inside out for two months, and I know I’m not alone. I will also cherish my next opportunity, and all that follow, to see live sports in person again, notepad in pocket, camera in hand.
High school girls golf teams can start playing matches while the rest of fall sports teams can begin practice officially on Aug. 3.
My favorite moment so far this week, came courtesy of one of my favorite sports people in Grant County, Eastbrook football coach Jeff Adamson. Shortly after 3:30 pm on Tuesday he sent me a text.
“IHSAA just released a statement saying Fall sports will start on schedule!!!!!!!! Amen.
Amen, indeed Coach A. Amen.
