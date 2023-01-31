One of the premier Special Olympics sporting events in Indiana every year returns to Taylor University on Saturday.
Grant County’s chapter of Indiana Special Olympics will host the 20th edition of its Take-It-To-The-Hoop basketball tournament in Upland.
The event will feature nearly 50 teams with hundreds of athletes representing 17 Special Olympics programs from around Indiana.
Teams will participate in 5-on-5 and 3-on-3, double elimination/round robin tournaments. More than 50 athletes will also participate in individual skills competitions, which include shooting, target passing and dribbling drills, with medals and ribbons being awarded.
The event will take place in Taylor University’s Kesler Student Activities Center (KSAC). Registration begins at 8 a.m., opening ceremonies will take place at 8:55 a.m., and the festivities will tip off at 9 a.m.
Games are scheduled through 6 p.m. for the 5-of-5 tournament and the finals of the 3-on-3 competition will start at 3:30 p.m. Staging for the the Individual Skills challenges will take place at 10:30 a.m. with the competition starting up at 11 a.m.
A Sportsmanship Award will be presented at the conclusion of each game and Skills award winners will be recognized at the end of the competition.
Grant, Huntington and Wabash Counties, among others, are all scheduled to have athletes in competition on Saturday.
Official tournament T-shirts will be sold in the KSAC command center at a cost of $15. Athletes and spectators will also be able to have lunch in the Taylor Dining Commons from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at a cost of $5.50 for a buffet-style meal.
First Aid will be available at the tournament command center, which will be located next to the entry into the courts.
Taylor is a smoke free campus throughout. No drinks other than water are allowed inside the KSAC.
Grant County Special Olympics is a not-for-profit organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in 11 Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The organization reaches nearly 200 athletes in Grant Count and is part of the international network of accredited Special Olympics programs, which impacts the lives of more than four million athletes with intellectual disabilities worldwide.
The Mission of Special Olympics is to offer continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families and other Special Olympics athletes and the community.
Grant County Special Olympics Coordinator, Tim Faust, co-coordinator, Rachel Loft, work in conjunction with Taylor students led by co-coordinators, Catie Robbins and Mallory Robertson, along with numerous volunteers, to insure that Take-It-To-The-Hoop provides a day of fun and lasting memories for athletes, their families and spectators.
