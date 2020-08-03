The first day of fall practice for high school always brings an added air of excitement, at least for me anyway.
I’m certainly not alone in that respect.
Each beginning of a school year, and athletic season, brings with it questions about the possibilities that exist.
Obviously in 2020, many of those questions have changed thanks to COVID-19. Answers require heightened attention to help keep kids, teachers and coaches safe and healthy in classrooms and on athletic fields.
Even as I started putting my thoughts into words for this column, my iPhone alerted me, via ESPN’s app, that 13 players of staff members of the St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for COVID just in the past couple days.
Major League Baseball isn’t high school sports by any means, but the two are similar in the respect that neither are using or will use the bubble concept to try and limit the virus’s spread and whatever its ultimate impact would be.
The bubble approach seems to be working for the NBA and NHL, at least early on, but it appears that MLB is struggling, as now two different teams have endured significant outbreaks of the virus.
The bubble is impossible for high schools to use so it’s seems a certainty that high school sports will face some of the same scenarios as MLB in the very near future.
Some schools in Indiana already have.
No matter how strictly protocols are followed, the relative ease with which the coronavirus seemingly spreads means dealing with it this fall will be inevitable.
That’s a bridge crossing I’m tired of thinking about, honestly.
Something positive I came across on social media Monday – hard to believe, right? – were some statistics reported by Chris Hassel, a journalist employed by cbssports.com about his home state of Iowa, on Twitter.
The Hawkeye state traditionally holds high school baseball and softball seasons during the summer months, and went ahead with its 2020 seasons for both. In fact, according to Hassel, Iowa was the only state to have sanctioned high school sports since the pandemic arrived in March.
“It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing with Covid, but: – 94 percent of teams were unaffected, – 96 percent finished season, – all infections reportedly mild, – fans were allowed all season,” is what Hassel reported in his tweet.
I scoured the world wide web, unsuccessfully, in an effort to fact check Hassel’s statistics, but did see that indeed, Iowa crowned its five class-state champions in softball and four in baseball either last Friday or Saturday.
I found articles that told stories of teams that were shutdown because of the virus as well as recaps of all the title games. Then I stumbled upon an op-ed piece on thegazette.com, written by a sports reporter covering games. He and his wife are both considered high-risk, while both his daughters played either in high school or travel-ball softball, so attended several games.
“At times, the season was uncomfortable and strange. Other moments seemed natural and exciting,” wrote K.J. Pilcher in his column. “The mixed emotions never really subsided for us, even though the majority of teams completed their seasons and state champions were crowned in both.”
Nearly 30,000 fans attended the baseball tournament, over 17.000 more saw softball games. For everyone involved it was different before, during and after games.
Pilcher concluded, “The early verdict is it went as well as could be expected. It gave fall sports hope they will have some semblance of a season. We won’t exactly know what the long-term effects will be, though.”
My levels of apprehension and excitement for what lies ahead in the fall are nearly even. Truthfully, excitement has edged in front over the past few days as girls golf season started on Monday and all the other sports (football, volleyball, boys and girls soccer and cross country along with boys tennis) are counting down days until games start counting.
I’ve had several conversations with coaches, administrators and a few athletes in the past couple weeks and learned my apprehension and excitement are both shared emotions with most.
Still we move onward and upward towards a return to some normalcy for our high school student-athletes and our sport-loving citizens.
Believe me, most everyone wants to see fall sports.
When interviewing Oak Hill girls golf coach Steve Nelson last week for my preview in Saturday’s paper, he made a statement which pretty well encompasses the feelings of almost everyone involved in sports as it pertains to this new school year.
I asked Nelson what would make him happy about this season.
“Well, I guess No. 1 is we get to finish. Honestly with what’s going on, what’s going to happen if you have a kid or two get sick in school. I just hope we can compete,” Nelson surmised.
Pretty well sums it up.
