The 2020 high school boys tennis season in Grant County proved to be one of the most competitive in recent memory.

The competitiveness and success displayed by Marion, Mississinewa and Madison-Grant has recently been recognized by the Indiana High School Tennis Association’s District 4 coaches.

The Giants, Indians and Argylls all won at least 15 matches and combined for a 47-17 record.

Marion defended its sectional title for a fourth-straight season and finished runner-up in the North Central Conference.

Ole Miss won the Central Indiana Conference for a fifth-straight season and will return all seven players from its all junior lineup next season with hopes of ending the Giants sectional streak.

Madison-Grant finished runner-up to Mississinewa in the CIC and finished 15-6, the most wins in the history of Argyll boys tennis.

All three Grant County teams were represented on the All-District 4 tennis teams, which accounts for nearly 50 schools throughout east central Indiana.

“To get three schools represented is quite an accomplishment for our county,” said Marion coach Doug Porter.

In fact, its only happened once before since the all-district selection process started in 2003.

In 2012, Madison-Grant’s Conner Hunt became the first Argyll boys player to earn all-district honors, but that changed when senior Nick Evans was selected this year.

Evans finished 16-7 at No. 1 singles for M-G and finished with the 10th-most votes of the 13 singles players selected for All-District 4 honors.

Argylls coach Tony Pitt said the vote was held the day before he held the team banquet and an inquiring Evans texted a few times to see if he’d made it. Pitt said it was late by the time the meeting ended and he told Evans he’d have to wait until the next day to find out. Then Pitt shared the news with the whole team.

Pitt started coaching Evans in middle school and said work ethic led to an immense growth as a player.

“In sixth grade, he just tried to chip and spin every shot. I was on him for a couple years on that,” Pitt shared. “He got to the point he was hitting a really big ball, a big serve and big ground strokes as well.

“The growth that he’s had from the start to the end is probably more than any player that we’ve ever had in the program.”

Marion had a pair of singles players selected, seniors Vikram Oddiraju and Jack Fauser.

Oddiraju made the All-District 4 team for the third-consecutive season and finished with the third-most votes behind Muncie Burris sophomore Charlie Behrman and Richmond senior Kyle Hollingsworth, whom he defeated in the regular season.

Oddiraju finished 21-5 at No. 1 singles and helped the Giants capture the sectional championship. He also advance to the individual sectional championship where he lost to Behrman in three sets.

Fauser also made it for a third time, but set a precedent in the process for Porter. In 2017 and 2018, Fauser was an All-District 4 doubles selection before becoming the only No. 2 singles player to be selected in 2020 and tallying the seventh most votes.

“Jack Fauser is the first player I’ve coached, boys or girls, that has been voted all-district in singles and doubles,” said Porter, who is in his 14th year as Giants coach. “I’m really happy for Jack. He’s always been a team player, put the needs of the team first.

“Jack could have played No. 1 singles for a lot of teams and just had a spectacular career,” he added. “In 21 of his 23 wins (this year) he lost four games or less. Pretty dominant on the court.”

Oddiraju and Fauser combined to win 170 matches for the Giants with only 30 losses between them over four seasons. Fauser (87) finished his career tied for fifth all-time in wins at Marion while Oddiraju (83) ended up 10th. Together they finished with the third most wins as any classmates in Giants history.

“It’s an honor for those boys for all the work they’ve put into their game over the year,” Porter said. “I know for them it’s always been team first, but they’d always take team accomplishments over individual accomplishments. It is nice to get some individual accolades especially for these two young men.”

Oddiraju was also voted as a first-team All-NCC performer for a fourth-straight year, while Fauser earned All-NCC honors for the third time. Marion junior Alex Spitzer was selected for All-NCC second-team honors.

Mississinewa finished runner-up to the Giants in the Marion Sectional, but the No. 1 doubles of Riley Fuqua and Ryan Scott won the individual sectional championship.

The pair also topped the No. 1 doubles team from Northridge, 7-5, 6-2 on Saturday to move into the Kokomo Regional championship. There they lost, 6-0, 6-3 to a team from Hamilton Southeastern.

Still, Fuqua and Scott ended their season 22-4 and received the second-most votes in earning their second-straight All-District 4 selection.

The two have worked themselves into leaders for Bruce Fleming’s all-junior lineup at Ole Miss.

“It’s kind of nice to be able to go into a match thinking that were going to take a 1-0 lead because they’re just going to get the job done quickly,” Fleming said. “They’re strong enough to give us that lead. We look to them for a lot of leadership in that regard.”

John Oliver, the Indians’ No. 1 singles player, finished with a 13-8 record, with two losses to Oddiraju and one to Behrman, and received All-District 4 honors for the first time. He finished with the eighth most votes.

“You’re happy for them that the body of work they’ve done through the year is recognized by the district coaches,” Fleming said.

“That’s always nice. Ethan (Sample, No. 2 singles) just missed out and I think he’d be pretty deserving. Hayden (Rowley) was the strongest three-singles player in the district.

“We had a lot of good No. 1 singles players in the district this year,” he added. “It was a fight. There were five kids vying for the No. 1 spot in the district. That’s unheard of.”

All-district players from all eight districts in Indiana are now eligible to become all state players. All-state voting takes place on Saturday in Indianapolis.

The three Grant County school weren’t just standouts on the court this season either, they stood out in the classroom as well.

Marion, Mississinewa and Madison-Grant were three of the 49 teams from around the state named as Academic All-State teams. To be selected, the cumulative GPA of a team’s state tournament lineup must be at least 3.6.