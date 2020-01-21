Thommy Seybold

Oak Hill soccer

Parents: Laura Reiter (mom), Chad Seybold (dad), Erin Seybold (stepmom)

Siblings: Ellie, Sydnie, Weston

Favorite teacher (all time): Ms. Coleman

Favorite school subject: Government

Favorite food: Filet mignon

Favorite music genre: Christian rap

Favorite TV show: Designated Survivor

Dream car: Lamborghini

Dream job: President of the United States

Favorite team: Michigan State

Favorite athlete: Virgil Van Dijk

Role models: Dad, Van Dijk

Extracurriculars: Marion Lightning, Youth Group, BBB basketball

Future plans: IUPUI, bachelors in finance

Best high school memory: Beating Marion, 1-0 in sectional junior year

