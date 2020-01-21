Thommy Seybold
Oak Hill soccer
Parents: Laura Reiter (mom), Chad Seybold (dad), Erin Seybold (stepmom)
Siblings: Ellie, Sydnie, Weston
Favorite teacher (all time): Ms. Coleman
Favorite school subject: Government
Favorite food: Filet mignon
Favorite music genre: Christian rap
Favorite TV show: Designated Survivor
Dream car: Lamborghini
Dream job: President of the United States
Favorite team: Michigan State
Favorite athlete: Virgil Van Dijk
Role models: Dad, Van Dijk
Extracurriculars: Marion Lightning, Youth Group, BBB basketball
Future plans: IUPUI, bachelors in finance
Best high school memory: Beating Marion, 1-0 in sectional junior year
